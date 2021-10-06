Analyst: LJ Thomas is a good fit for NC State
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Even before Rivals.com national basketball recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw heard the vibes that three-star guard Liron “LJ” Thomas from Bull City Prep in Durham might be committing to NC State, Shaw figured that Thomas would be a good fit for the Wolfpack.
And there are multiple reasons why.
“He’ll be a great positional fit in Kevin Keatts’ pick-and-roll system because Keatts loves guards,” Shaw pointed out. “He’ll add shooting from a distance for the team, and he’ll add work ethic.
“The kid works hard. He is in the gym multiple times a day. He has that work ethic that Keatts wants when he talks about the DNA of the team.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news