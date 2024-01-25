NC State's schedule dates were announced. Wednesday, and the Wolfpack will have a favorable slate, including playing both of the ACC newcomers — Stanford and California. NC State finished 9-4, with a 28-19 loss to Kansas State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava was the No. 2-ranked player in the class of 2023 coming out Downey (Calif.) Warren High. (USA Today Sports photos)

Advertisement

Aug. 29 — Vs. Western Carolina

2023 record: 7-4 overall. Game vs. NC State: None Bowl game: None Season summary: The Catamounts will be going through a make-over due to offensive coordinator Kade Bell getting hired at Pittsburgh in the same role, and he brought along sophomore running back Desmond Reid and sophomore wide receiver Censere Lee. Reid rushed 131 times for 897 yards and 13 scores, and caught 21 passes for 283 yards. Lee had caught 46 passes for 792 yards and eight scores. Rising senior safety Andreas Keaton was another key departure to Temple. He had a team-high 66 tackles, and he had 71 tackles and two interceptions in 2022. Rising junior quarterback Cole Gonzales had an impressive season with 2,803 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions, plus 203 rushing yards. He threw for over 300 yards in three games, including 363 yards and five touchdowns in a 58-7 win over East Tennessee State on Nov. 11, and 388 yards and five scores (but three interceptions) in 45-38 loss against Mercer. WCU's high major opponent last year was playing at Arkansas, falling 56-13 on Sept. 2, 2023.

Sept. 7 — Vs. Tennessee (Bank of American Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.)

2023 record: 9-4 overall, 4-4 SEC. Game vs. NC State: Didn’t play each other. Bowl game: Defeated Iowa 35-0 in Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Season summary: With departing quarterback Joe Milton skipping the Citrus Bowl, freshman phenom Nico Iamaleava was able to get the start. The former Rivals.com No. 2 overall player in the class of 2023 went 12-of-19 passing for 151 yards and a touchdown, plus 27 rushing yards and three scores. Iamaleava ended his freshman year throwing for 314 yards and two scores and he rushed 20 times for 71 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore running back Dylan Sampson rushed 20 times for 133 yards against the Hawkeyes stout defense, and he finished the year with 106 carries for 604 yards and seven scores. He added 17 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown. Helping block for Sampson, the Volunteers landed LSU offensive line transfer Lance Heard. Iamaleava will have a pair of experienced targets to throw to. Sophomore wide receiver Squirrel White had 67 catches for 803 yards and two scores. Senior wide receiver Bru McCoy returns after an injury-shortened season that ended Sept. 30. He had 52 catches for 667 yards and four scores in 2022. Sophomore defensive end James Pearce of Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers led the defense with 9.5 sacks and he had a pick-six for 52 yards against Iowa. The lanky 6-5, 242-pounder had 27 tackles. Sophomore linebacker Elijah Herring led the Volunteers with 79 tackles last year. Transfer tracker

Sept. 14 — Vs. Louisiana Tech

2023 record: 3-9 overall, 2-6 CUSA. Game vs. NC State: Didn’t play each other. Season summary: Louisiana Tech ended the year on a six-game losing streak, and quarterback Hank Bachmeier transferred to Wake Forest. Sophomore Jack Turner was the backup quarterback at Louisiana Tech, and threw for 1,017 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. Junior running back Tyre Shelton rushed 97 times for 551 yards and five touchdowns, and arrived last year from Miami (Ohio). The defense was senior dominated, but junior linebacker Zach Zimos had 60 tackles and a sack. Linebacker Brevin Randle transferred to Texas-San Antonio after having 74 tackles and two sacks. Former NC State defensive end Zyun Reeves was on the roster at Louisiana Tech last year. Transfer tracker

Sept. 21 — At Clemson

2023 record: 9-4 overall, 4-4 ACC. Game vs. NC State: The Wolfpack won 24-17 on Oct. 28. Bowl game: Defeated Kentucky 38-35 in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Season summary: Clemson turned around its season by winning its last five games — Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, at South Carolina and Kentucky at the last second in the bowl game. The return of star outside linebacker Barrett Carter is a big one, and he had 62 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception. Freshman defensive lineman T.J. Parker showed big upside in getting 33 tackles and 5.5 sacks. However, it will be hard to replace star cornerback Nate Wiggins. The offense was a work in progress, but will revolve around bruising tailback Phil Mafah next year. He rushed 179 times for 965 yards and 13 scores, but the Tigers will need someone to emerge to replace Will Shipley, who turned professional. Sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik was inconsistent, but threw for 2,844 yards, 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions, plus rushed 125 times for 182 yards and four scores. Freshman receiver Tyler Brown caught 52 passes for 531 yards, and sophomore receiver Antonio Williams will be back after injuries derailed his campaign. Star tight end Jake Briningstool had 50 catches for 498 yards and five scores. Clemson had kicking woes last year, but incoming freshman Nolan Hauser of Cornelius (N.C.) Hough should solve those. The Tigers lost starting receiver Beaux Collins to Notre Dame, and safety Andrew Mukuba to Texas. Clemson hasn't signed any transfers. Transfer tracker

Sept. 28 — Vs. Northern Illinois

2023 record: 7-6 overall, 5-3 MAC Game vs. NC State: Didn’t play. Bowl game: Northern Illinois defeated Arkansas State 21-19 in the Camellia Bowl. Season summary: Northern Illinois is where NC State coach Dave Doeren got his first coaching job, and he’ll be coaching against the Huskies for the first time. Doeren went 23-4 overall and 15-1 in the MAC in 2011-12 before getting hired at NC State. The Huskies reached the Orange Bowl against Florida State, though he didn’t get to coach in the game. Former Northern Illinois running back Thomas Hammock is in his sixth year coming up at NIU. The 42-year-old has gone 24-33 overall and 17-21 in the MAC, with two bowl bids. The Huskies topped Boston College 27-24 in overtime last year, but lost 35-11 to Nebraska. Quarterback Rocky Lombardi will be needed to be replaced, but running back Antario Brown returns. The 5-10, 219-pounder rushed 212 times for 1,296 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. He topped 100-plus yards in five games, including having 13 carries for 280 yards and four touchdowns in a 55-14 win over Akron. Junior wide receiver Trayvon Rudolph flirted with the transfer portal but is returning. He caught 51 passes for 531 yards and two scores last fall. He had 51 catches for 892 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022. Junior linebacker Jaden Dolphin returns and he had 62 tackles last fall. Transfer tracker

Oct. 5 — Vs. Wake Forest

2023 record: 4-8 overall, 1-7 ACC. Game vs. NC State: The Wolfpack won 26-6. Bowl game: None. Season summary: The Demon Deacons fell apart last year in the post-Sam Hartman quarterback era. WFU won its first three games, and then lost eight of the last nine, and some weren’t even competitive. The Demon Deacons rotated Mitch Griffis and Michael Kern at quarterback, with Kern returning. Louisiana Tech quarterback Hank Bachmeier has transferred in, but Wake Forest is full of question marks on both sides of the ball. WFU lost wide receivers Jahmal Banks (Nebraska), Wesley Grimes (NC State) and Ke’Shawn Williams (Indiana) to the portal, along with running back Justice Ellison (Indiana). Sophomore Demond Claiborne returns and he rushed 137 times for 586 yards and five touchdown. Junior wide receiver Taylor Morin caught 41 passes for 617 yard sand two scores and is a solid slot receiver. Sophomore Dylan Hazen led the defense with 86 tackles and one sack, and junior defensive end Jasheen Davis had 49 tackles and 7.5 sacks. Transfer tracker

Oct. 12 — Vs. Syracuse

2023 record: 6-7 overall, 2-6 ACC. Game vs. NC State: Didn’t play. Bowl game: Lost 45-0 to South Florida in the Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. Season summary: Syracuse had numerous injuries and it helped cost veteran coach Dino Babers his job. The Orange hired Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown, and he proved able to help jump-start SU’s stagnant recruiting. In particular, Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord transferred in. The junior drop-back passer went 229-of-348 passing for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions for the Buckeyes. McCord and sophomore running back LeQuint Allen, along with the healthy returned of wide receiver/tight end hybrid Oronde Gadsden II, should jolt the Orange offensive attack. Gadsden caught 61 passes for 969 yards and six scores in 2022. The 6-0, 195-pound Allen rushed 245 times for 1,064 yards and nine touchdowns, plus 38 receptions for 210 yards. Allen topped 100 yards in seven games, including one stretch in the ACC where he achieved it five out of six games. Star linebacker Marlowe Wax returns for his fifth year of college football. He had 108 tackles, four sacks, one interception and four forced fumbles last year. Junior rover Justin Barron had 89 tackles, one interception and three forced fumbles. Transfer tracker

Oct. 19 — At California

2023 record: 6-7 overall, 4-5 Pac-12 Game vs. NC State: Didn’t play. Bowl game: Lost to Texas Tech 34-14 in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. Season summary: The Golden Bears ended the regular season with three victories — Washington State, at Stanford and at UCLA — to get bowl eligible. California played three quarterbacks, including former NC State player Ben Finley, before settling on freshman Fernando Mendoza down the stretch. Finley has since transferred to Akron and Sam Jackson has transferred to Auburn, where he’ll switch to wide receiver. The 6-5, 220-pound Mendoza threw for 1,708 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last year. He arguably had his best game against rival Stanford with 294 passing yards and three scores, plus an interception. Well-traveled junior quarterback Chandler Rogers arrives from North Texas, and he threw for 3,382 yards, 29 touchdowns and five interceptions last year. The former Southern Mississippi and Louisiana-Monroe player also rushed for 180 yards and four scores. Sophomore star running back Jaydn Ott returns, and he rushed for an impressive 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns on 245 carries, plus 26 catches for 196 yards and two scores. The 6-0, 200-pounder rushed for over 100 yards in five games, including going for 20 carries for 188 yards and two scores in a 58-21 win at North Texas in the season-opener. Junior safety Craig Woodson returns to lead the defense. He had 79 tackles and an interception last year. Sophomore linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr, who had 87 tackles, has transferred to Texas Christian. California also lost standout wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter to Washington, but Utah receiver Mikey Matthews and Notre Dame receiver Tobias Merriweather joined the Bears. The Golden Bears also brought in former Delaware/Cincinnati/North Carolina kicker Ryan Coe. He went 19 of 23 on field goals with a long of 52 yards for the Bearcats in 2022, but was injured for majority of last year at UNC. Transfer tracker

Nov. 2 — Vs. Stanford

2023 record: 3-9 overall, 2-7 Pac-12. Game vs. NC State: Didn’t play. Bowl game: None. Season summary: Second-year coach Troy Taylor went 3-9 in his first season at Stanford, and now is joining a new league cross country. Taylor, an accomplished quarterback at rival California, did not get stellar play at his old position last year. Sophomore Ashton Daniels threw for 2,247 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his first year as a starter. He added 296 rushing yards and three scores. Daniels topped 300 yards in a pair of games, throwing for 367 yards and a score, plus rushing for two touchdowns in a 42-33 loss to Washington on Oct. 28, the national runner-ups. The former Buford (Ga.) High standout also threw for 396 yards and four scores in 46-43 double-overtime win over Colorado and coach Deion Sanders. Canadian Elic Ayomanor emerged as the Stanford’s top offensive threat. The 6-2, 210-pound sophomore wide receiver caught 62 passes for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns. He had an epic game in the aforementioned win over Colorado with 13 receptions for 294 yards and three scores. He topped 100 yards in three contest. Junior linebacker Gaethan Bernadel returns after having 87 tackles last fall. He had 102 a year ago. Sophomore cornerback Collin Wright had 61 tackles, one interception and five passes defended. Former Burlington (N.C.) Western Alamance standout Joshua Karty should have one year of eligibility remaining, but is listed as a senior. He went 23 of 27 on field goals with a long of 56. He made all 18 field goals in 2022, with a long of 61. He only played in one game in 2020, hence why he should be a senior next year. Transfer tracker

Nov. 9 — Vs. Duke

2023 record: 8-5 overall, 4-4 ACC Game vs. NC State: The Blue Devils won 24-3. Bowl game: Duke topped Troy 17-10 in the 76 Birmingham Bowl. Season summary: Duke went from the cusp of a big season, to now going through a major transition. Coach Mike Elko left after two successful years for Texas A&M, and was replaced by former Miami (Fla.) coach Manny Diaz, who was the defensive coordinator at Penn State and a past NC State assistant coach. Quarterback Riley Leonard transferred to Notre Dame after the season, and key running back Jordan Waters went to nearby NC State. Freshman quarterback Grayson Loftis showed his long-range potential and threw for 1,006 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions when Leonard was hurt. However, Texas transfer Maalik Murphy arrives to challenge him. Junior running back Jarquez Moore pulled his name out of the portal and he will have a bigger role with Waters gone. He rushed 116 times for 674 yards and six scores. Former quarterback Jordan Moore, no relation to Jarquez, caught 62 passes for 835 yards and eight touchdowns. The offensive line will be going through a transition. Durham native Tre Freeman had a productive sophomore year at linebacker with 106 tackles and an interception. Safety Jaylen Stinson pulled his name out of the portal, and he had 88 tackles and in interception last year, and is a threat in the return game on special teams. The defensive line will need retooling, but redshirt freshman defensive end Wesley Williams could emerge. He had 39 tackles and 1.5 sacks last fall. Transfer tracker

Nov. 21 — At Georgia Tech

2023 record: 7-6 overall, 5-3 ACC Game vs. NC State: Didn’t play. Bowl game: Defeated Central Florida 30-17 in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. Season summary: First-year coach Brent Key created some momentum after finding Texas A&M quarterback transfer Haynes King, and putting a good group of speedy skill players around him. King went 226-of-367 passing for 2,842 yards, 27 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, and added 120 carries for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. He threw for 287 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for 90 yards in the 46-42 win over UNC on Oct. 28. He also threw for over 300 yards in three games, and rushed for a season-high 150 yards and a score in the 38-23 loss vs. Boston College on Oct. 21. Sophomore running back Jamal Haynes might not be big at 5-9 and 180 pounds, but he’s quick and has home-run speed. He rushed 174 times for 1,059 yards and seven scores, and caught 20 passes for 151 yards and a score. He topped 100 rushing yards in four games. Freshman wide receiver Eric Singleton, who is one of the fastest players in the ACC, proved a revelation in his first year. He caught 48 passes for 714 yards and six touchdowns. Redshirt freshman linebacker Kyle Efford had 81 tackles, one sack and one interception in his first year starting. Transfer tracker

Nov. 30 — At North Carolina

2023 record: 8-5 overall, 4-4 ACC. Game vs. NC State: The Wolfpack won 39-20. Bowl game: Lost 30-10 to West Virginia in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Season summary: The Tar Heels had a promising start dashed by three straight losses to close the season. UNC has had a relatively quiet offseason, but have hired former Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins as the new defensive coordinator. Replacing star quarterback Drake Maye won’t be easy, but LSU and Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson will battle freshman Conner Harrell, who started the bowl game. Regardless of who wins the quarterback job, the main priority will be featuring junior running back Omarion Hampton, who could be a 2025 NFL Draft prospect. The 6-0, 220-pounder rushed 253 times for 1,504 yards and 15 touchdowns, and caught 29 passes for 222 yards and a score in his breakout season. Junior tight end Bryson Nesbit returns and he caught 41 passes for 585 yards and five touchdowns, and Johnson’s younger brother, Jake Johnson, also transferred from TAMU. Junior wide receiver J.J. Jones caught 46 passes for 711 yards and three scores and also returns. The offensive line will be reworked. Junior linebacker Power Echols anchors the defense and had 102 tackle and an interception. Senior defensive end Kaimon Rucker added 61 tackles and 8.5 sacks last fall. Transfer tracker