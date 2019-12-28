NC State's coaching staff will have a long day of watching hoops Saturday, with three senior signees and junior wing commit Terquavion Smith taking the court Saturday at the John Wall Invitational at Raleigh Broughton High.

11 a.m.: Apex Friendship at Raleigh Broughton

NC State power forward signee Nick Farrar put on quite a show Friday, scoring 35 points and going 5 of 6 on three-pointers. Apex Friendship almost upset Newark (N.J.) The Patrick School, but the prep powerhouse won 70-64.

Apex Friendship topped Broughton 59-24 on Nov. 19 to open its season. Freshman guard Will Otto is one to watch for the Capitals. He had 16 points in the 72-67 loss to Farmville Central on Thursday.

12:30 p.m.: Durham Academy vs. Wilson Greenfield School

Durham Academy five-star sophomore wing M.J. Rice didn’t get to play in Friday’s running clock blowout loss against powerhouse Montverde Academy.

Wake Forest senior signee Dji Bailey had nine points and eighth grader Hampton Evans had 12 points before fouling out in Greenfield School’s two-point loss to Raleigh Millbrook on Thursday, 52-50.

2 p.m.: Kinston vs. Lincolnton Combine Academy

Junior forward Dontrez Styles scored 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a narrow loss to Hickory Moravian Prep on Thursday. If he follows up with another strong effort against a quick and scrappy Combine Academy squad. He’ll need help for Kinston to upset Combine Academy.

Freshman combo guard Robert Dillingham entered high school with a good reputation after playing with Team United traveling team. He had a big second half to finish with 18 points and three three-pointers in a 62-58 loss to Phoenix (Ariz.) Hillcrest Prep on Friday. Sophomore point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino had 11 points and three assists, and made both of his three-pointers.

5:15 p.m.: Hickory Moravian Prep vs. Phoenix (Ariz.) Hillcrest Prep

NC State signees Josh Hall and Shakeel Moore combined for 31 of Moravian Prep’s 58 points in a win over Kinston High on Thursday. Hall had 21 points and 12 boards, and Moore had 10 points, five assists and two steals. Hall will play the tallest team he’ll face all season in all likelihood Saturday.

Hillcrest Prep is loaded and features four players who are at least 6-foot-7. However, Hillcrest Prep struggled to get into a flow and narrowly defeated Lincolnton Combine Academy 62-58 on Friday. Junior power forward Mike Foster had 17 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, and UNC wing signee Puff Johnson added 17 points and six boards.

7 p.m.: Farmville Central vs. Newark (N.J.) The Patrick School



NC State senior signee Nick Farrar had 35 points in a near-upset bid against The Patrick School on Friday. Now, it will be NCSU junior wing commit Terquavion Smith’s chance against the long and athletic prep powerhouse. Smith will be looking to redeem himself after going 6 of 23 from the field for 18 points in a 72-67 win over host Raleigh Broughton on Thursday. Senior wing Samage Teel took over and had 28 points in the comeback victory.

Rivals.com No. 1-ranked junior small forward Jonathan Kuminga had 31 points and 11 rebounds in a 70-64 win over Apex (N.C.) Friendship on Friday. The Patrick School played without senior point guard Noah Farrakhan, who was suspended, and two key post players are currently ineligible after transferring into the program.

8:30 p.m.: Raleigh Millbrook vs. Montverde (Fla.) Academy

Junior power forward William Felton will have a large audience against a Montverde Academy squad that has nine players ranked by Rivals.com. Felton had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a 52-50 comeback victory over Wilson Greenfield School on Thursday.

Point guard Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State), forward Scottie Barnes (Florida State) and center Day’Ron Sharpe (North Carolina) are all over 6-7 and ranked in the top 15 in the class of 2020. Cunningham plays point guard and racked up 11 assists in a blowout victory over Durham Academy, who played without star sophomore wing M.J. Rice.