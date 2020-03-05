McNeill had 28 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks last year, starting eight out of 12 games played. McNeill is adjusting to new defensive line coach Charley Wiles this spring.

“This is a huge offseason for me,” McNeill said. “I want to be a better player, and not because of the ‘I’m draft eligible’ kind of stuff. I’m not thinking about that. I just want to be a better player for my team.”

McNeill has high expectations on both counts, and has put in the work this offseason to help reach his goals. The 6-foot-2, 315-pounder from Raleigh Sanderson High knows it is time for him to become a leader on the Wolfpack’s defense.

NC State junior nose tackle Alim McNeill understands what is at stake this season, both for himself individually and for the program.

“It’s like a totally clean slate,” McNeill said. “It’s a restart. I don’t think we are in a rebuilding phase. We had the pieces to do it last year, but just didn’t put it together. I think this year can be really special.”

NC State head coach Dave Doeren said it’s all about consistency for McNeill this upcoming season.

“It’s about being in good physical condition and his cardio, where he can play hard every rep,” Doeren said. “I think for him, it’s holding himself to the same high standard we hold him to.”

Doeren said McNeill has had his best offseason at NC State.

“We are looking forward to seeing if that will carry itself over,” Doeren said.

McNeill was quick to credit NC State strength and conditioning coach Dantonio Burnette for reshaping his body since the season ended last November.

“It has been terrific for me and the reason I am the player I am today,” McNeill said. “It helps in everything — mental toughness or physical toughness. This offseason that we had this winter was great. The vibe was totally different. We have an all new process in our mind right now.”

Sometimes it is forgotten, but McNeill was a 270-pound (or so) middle linebacker at Sanderson High.

“It is honestly a little crazy and I still wish I was a linebacker,” McNeill said. “It’s been fun and I like playing D-Line. I’ve done a good job of it so far.

“It was kind of a huge transition because I used to read plays from the line and think like a linebacker, but it’s a lot different because the guards get their hands into you a lot quicker.”

McNeill has two main goals this spring and summer. He hopes to push his weight room numbers to another level. McNeill also hopes to lobby new offensive coordinator Tim Beck on how he can help the offense.

“Everything is more toned now,” McNeill said. “They said I had about 260 pounds of lean muscle, which was the most on the team. I just repositioned my weight. I’m a lot more lighter on my feet. I feel really good right now.”

McNeill had some viral tweets in the past about his weight lifting exploits.

“Last year I squatted 600 pounds,” McNeill said. “This year, I’m looking to get around 680, 685 to be honest. On the bench, looking to get 460-470. I feel a lot stronger and way more explosive than I ever had.”

Playing fullback or tight end around the goal line would easily please the former Rivals.com four-star prospect.

“I’ve been talking to [NCSU wide receivers] Coach [George] McDonald and Coach Doeren,” McNeill said. “I told them I had 40 touchdowns in high school. I’ve told them ‘If you ever need a couple of yards, you can just hand me the pill, and I’ll do my job.’”

NCSU went 4-8 last year, but McNeill expects a quick turnover.

“We think we are the best team in the ACC and we are always going to think that way,” McNeill said. “That is the way we trained.”