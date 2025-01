Outside linebacker Sterling Dixon Jr. didn’t know much about NC State before his official visit, but had heard good things.

Coaches who knew both Dixon and NC State coach Dave Doeren knew it could be a good fit, and another aspect that helped the Wolfpack — redshirt freshman outside linebacker Kelvon McBride.

McBride is originally from Mobile, Ala., while Dixon is from just east of it in Spanish Fort, Ala., across the Mobile Bay. The two have known each other for years.