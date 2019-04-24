Elizabeth City (N.C.) Northeastern High junior defensive end Adrian Spellman is on the cusp of becoming a coveted recruit.

Duke, East Carolina, Old Dominion and Liberty have all offered him, but he could become a major target for certain schools with June camps on the horizon. He also plays an important position, being ranked the No. 21 weakside defensive end in the country and No. 15 overall player in the state of North Carolina by Rivals.com in the class of 2020.