 NC State's Class of 2022 currently ranks tied for 50th in the country by Rivals.com.
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-02 11:47:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Adam Friedman of Rivals.com discusses NC State's class

Jacey Zembal and Adam Friedman
The Wolfpack Central

NC State's Class of 2022 currently ranks tied for 50th in the country by Rivals.com, with a trio of four-star prospects leading the way.

Rivals.com's Adam Friedman, who is the national recruiting analyst and rankings director for Rivals.com, recently took some time to break down the Wolfpack's recruiting class. He also gave a peek into the future with targets such as junior wide receiver Noah Rogers of Rolesville (N.C.) High and junior defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. of New Bern (N.C.) High.

Click below to watch the video and please subscribe to The Wolfpack Central's new YouTube page:

NC State senior quarterback commit M.J. Morris of Carrollton (Ga.) High is the No. 5 dual-threat signal caller in the country by Rivals.com.
