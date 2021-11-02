Adam Friedman of Rivals.com discusses NC State's class

NC State's Class of 2022 currently ranks tied for 50th in the country by Rivals.com, with a trio of four-star prospects leading the way.

Rivals.com's Adam Friedman, who is the national recruiting analyst and rankings director for Rivals.com, recently took some time to break down the Wolfpack's recruiting class. He also gave a peek into the future with targets such as junior wide receiver Noah Rogers of Rolesville (N.C.) High and junior defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. of New Bern (N.C.) High.

