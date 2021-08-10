ACC Week: Best coaches, hot seat, rising stars

It’s ACC preview week and here is a look at the best coaches, the coaches on the hot seat and the coaches on the rise.

TOP COACHES

1. Dabo Swinney, Clemson - Isn't this pretty obvious? Were it not for Nick Saban, Swinney would easily be considered the top coach in the country. He single-handedly took a program known for blowing big games and turned it into a national power. With two national championships and six consecutive ACC titles and playoff berths, the Tigers are in great shape for years to come. Swinney is only 51 and still has plenty of elite level coaching in front of him. 2. Mack Brown, North Carolina - When Brown returned to Chapel Hill, some people doubted that he would be able to rekindle the magic he had created there in the 1990s. But he's done that and more in his first two seasons back at the helm for the Tar Heels, and his team is poised to be the biggest threat that Clemson has seen in a long time. Brown is still one of only five current head coaches in FBS with a national title to his name, and he's showing that he's still got juice with recruits as well. 3. Dave Clawson, Wake Forest - Clawson remains one of the most criminally underrated and underappreciated coaches in the country. His success at Wake Forest, the smallest school in the Power Five that has rigorous academic standards, is remarkable. He's guided the Demon Deacons to five consecutive bowl games and he's shown that he's consistently able to get the best out of the talent he has and adapt to his teams' strengths.

COACHES ON THE HOT SEAT

Dino Babers (Getty Images)

1. Dino Babers, Syracuse - Frankly, I'm surprised that he hasn't been given the pink slip yet. Outside of one spectacular season in 2018, where the Orange finished 10-3, he's gone 14-33, with an abysmal 7-27 record in conference play. Last year's 1-10 record, losing their last eight games and not even being competitive should have shown the brass at Syracuse that it's time to move on. Without a winning record this season (which would be a massive surprise), I would be shocked if he were still coaching the Orange next season. 2. Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech - In taking over for the legendary Frank Beamer, expectations were always going to be very high for Fuente, but after a really strong performance in his first year, Virginia Tech has underwhelmed, getting progressively worse. They haven't finished the season ranked in the past three seasons, and there is definitely some unrest in Blacksburg. 3. Mike Norvell, Florida State - Even though he's only entering his second season in Tallahassee, make no mistake, Norvell is going to be under the microscope. Going 3-6 in his first season simply does not cut it, and if the team underperforms again, the administration has shown they're not afraid to dump a coach after two seasons (see Taggert, Willie). I doubt he’ll be on the chopping block but you have to keep an eye on this.

RISING STARS

Jeff Hafley (Getty Images)