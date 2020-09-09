ACC to propose every Division 1 team in 2020-21 NCAA Tournament field
The Atlantic Coast Conference will propose Wednesday to have every Division 1 basketball team make the 2020-21 NCAA Tournament field according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.
Several programs are expected to release an official statement Wednesday afternoon according to the report. The effort was agreed to by all 15 ACC member programs as an effort to "celebrate" college basketball.
There are 347 Division 1 men's college basketball programs, although it is presumed that some conferences, such as the Pac-12, may elect to not participate in games before Jan. 1, 2021.
The NCAA has already expressed a clear interest in utilizing bubble systems in order to play a 2020-21 season safely. Discussions are already taking place to conduct non-conference tournaments in mini-bubble venues in November and December.
Currently, NC State is scheduled to participate in one early-season non-conference tournament. The Wolfpack are a part of the four-team field for the 2020 Empire Classic along with Villanova, Michigan and Baylor. The two-day tournament, for now, is still set to take place in Madison Square Garden Nov. 19-20.
The Wolfpacker will continue to provide updates as more information is released on the 2020-21 college basketball schedule.
