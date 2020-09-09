The Atlantic Coast Conference will propose Wednesday to have every Division 1 basketball team make the 2020-21 NCAA Tournament field according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Several programs are expected to release an official statement Wednesday afternoon according to the report. The effort was agreed to by all 15 ACC member programs as an effort to "celebrate" college basketball.

There are 347 Division 1 men's college basketball programs, although it is presumed that some conferences, such as the Pac-12, may elect to not participate in games before Jan. 1, 2021.