 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament field set
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-06 19:20:30 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

The 2021 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament bracket is set after the regular season concluded Saturday night.

NC State (13-9, 9-8 ACC) finished ninth in the regular-season standings and will be the No. 9 seed in the conference tournament.

The ACC Tournament will begin Tuesday, March 9 in Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.

Here's who the Wolfpack will play next week and how the bracket shaped up:

NC State Wolfpack basketball DJ Funderburk
NC State fifth-year senior DJ Funderburk is second on the Wolfpack in scoring (12.1 points per game) and rebounding (5.4 rebounds per game). (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

First round (Tuesday, March 9)

Game 1: No. 12 Pittsburgh vs. No. 13 Miami, 2 p.m.

Game 2: No. 10 Duke vs. No. 15 Boston College, approx. 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Wake Forest, approx. 7 p.m.

Second round (Wednesday, March 10)

Game 4: No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 NC State, Noon

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 Clemson, approx. 2:30 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 7 Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 6 North Carolina, approx. 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Thursday, March 11)

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 1 Virginia, Noon

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. No. 4 Georgia Tech, approx. 2:30 p.m.

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. No. 2 Florida State, 6:30 p.m.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. No. 3 Virginia Tech, approx. 9 p.m.

Semifinals (Friday, March 12)

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, approx. 9 p.m.

Championship (Saturday, March 13)

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 8:30 p.m.

2021 Regular Season ACC Standings

Virginia (13-4, ACC)

Florida State (11-4)

Virginia Tech (9-4)

Georgia Tech (11-6)

Clemson (10-6)

North Carolina (10-6)

Louisville (8-5)

Syracuse (9-7)

N.C. State (9-8)

Duke (9-9)

Notre Dame (7-11)

Pittsburgh (6-10)

Miami (4-15)

Wake Forest (3-15)

Boston College (2-11)

The 2021 ACC Tournament Bracket with dates and times.
The 2021 ACC Tournament Bracket with dates and times. (TheACC.com)

——

