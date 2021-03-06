The 2021 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament bracket is set after the regular season concluded Saturday night.

NC State (13-9, 9-8 ACC) finished ninth in the regular-season standings and will be the No. 9 seed in the conference tournament.

The ACC Tournament will begin Tuesday, March 9 in Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.

Here's who the Wolfpack will play next week and how the bracket shaped up: