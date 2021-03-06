ACC Men's Basketball Tournament field set
The 2021 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament bracket is set after the regular season concluded Saturday night.
NC State (13-9, 9-8 ACC) finished ninth in the regular-season standings and will be the No. 9 seed in the conference tournament.
The ACC Tournament will begin Tuesday, March 9 in Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Here's who the Wolfpack will play next week and how the bracket shaped up:
First round (Tuesday, March 9)
Game 1: No. 12 Pittsburgh vs. No. 13 Miami, 2 p.m.
Game 2: No. 10 Duke vs. No. 15 Boston College, approx. 4:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Wake Forest, approx. 7 p.m.
Second round (Wednesday, March 10)
Game 4: No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 NC State, Noon
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 Clemson, approx. 2:30 p.m.
Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 7 Louisville, 6:30 p.m.
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 6 North Carolina, approx. 9 p.m.
ACC Tournament bracket set and NC State is the nine seed playing eight-seeded Syracuse at noon on Wednesday. Winner gets top seed Virginia at noon Thursday. Orange swept NC State during the regular season.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 7, 2021
Quarterfinals (Thursday, March 11)
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 1 Virginia, Noon
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. No. 4 Georgia Tech, approx. 2:30 p.m.
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. No. 2 Florida State, 6:30 p.m.
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. No. 3 Virginia Tech, approx. 9 p.m.
Semifinals (Friday, March 12)
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, approx. 9 p.m.
Championship (Saturday, March 13)
Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 8:30 p.m.
2021 Regular Season ACC Standings
Virginia (13-4, ACC)
Florida State (11-4)
Virginia Tech (9-4)
Georgia Tech (11-6)
Clemson (10-6)
North Carolina (10-6)
Louisville (8-5)
Syracuse (9-7)
N.C. State (9-8)
Duke (9-9)
Notre Dame (7-11)
Pittsburgh (6-10)
Miami (4-15)
Wake Forest (3-15)
Boston College (2-11)
