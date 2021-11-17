ACC football power rankings

Rivals.com's ACC publishers compile an ACC Power Rankings for the network each week. You will find those results below.

1. Wake Forest (9-1 overall, 6-0 ACC): Running back Justice Ellison had a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter and three scores overall in Wake Forest’s 45-42 win over NC State. Quarterback Sam Hartman threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns, but also had three interceptions. Defensive backs Ja’Sir Taylor and Zion Keith combined for 14 tackles.

Wake Forest plays at Clemson at 12 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

2. Pittsburgh (8-2, 5-1 ACC): The Panthers jumped North Carolina early and held on late to win 30-23 in overtime. Star quarterback Kenny Pickett went 25-of-43 passing for 346 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, with three different receivers catching touchdown passes.

Pitt had five sacks and 11 tackles for loss, with linebacker SirVocea Dennis getting a team-high nine tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.

Pittsburgh hosts Virginia at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.

3. NC State (7-3, 4-2 ACC): The Wolfpack almost recovered an onside kick, but were called for a penalty on the play. NCSU had 14 penalties and turned the ball over three times in the 45-42 loss at Wake Forest. Wide receiver Emeka Emezie had 10 catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns, and Devin Carter added seven receptions for 132 yards and two scores. Safety Tanner Ingle had nine tackles to lead the defense.

NC State hosts Syracuse at 4 p.m. Saturday on ACC Network.

4. Clemson (7-3, 5-2 ACC): The Tigers blew out Connecticut 44-7 and had six sacks and caused three turnovers. UConn had minus-17 rushing yards on 25 carries. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei passed for 241 yards and a touchdown.

Clemson hosts No. 10 Wake Forest at 12 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

5. Louisville (5-5, 3-4 ACC): The Cardinals were jazzed with former star quarterback Lamar Jackson getting his number retired. Current quarterback Malik Cunningham threw for 209 yards and four touchdowns, and Jalen Mitchell added 15 carries for 102 yards. Outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah had nine tackles and two sacks for Louisville.

Louisville plays at Duke at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.

6. Virginia (6-4, 4-2 ACC): The Cavaliers played backup quarterback Jay Woolfolk, but the freshman struggled amidst getting sacked seven times. He threw for 196 yards and two interceptions, and rushed 16 times for 15 yards. Keytaon Thompson caught nine passes for 110 yards to lead the offense, and linebacker Nick Jackson had nine tackles on defense.

Virginia plays at No. 18 Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.

7. North Carolina (5-5, 3-4 ACC): UNC fell behind 23-7 before charging back and tying the game with 57 seconds left. Pittsburgh’s Lucas Krull caught an 11-yard touchdown pass in overtime to propel the Panthers to a 30-23 win. North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell threw for 296 yards and two scores, and rushed 17 times for 28 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Antoine Green caught three passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns, and linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel paced the defense with 10 tackles and a sack.

UNC hosts Wofford at 12 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3.com.

8. Boston College (6-4, 2-4 ACC): The Eagles became bowl eligible, sparked by the return of quarterback Phil Jurkovec. He threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns and he rushed for 71 yards and three scores. Wide receiver Zay Flowers caught a pair of touchdowns, and running back Pat Garwo III added 24 carries for 104 yards. Junior defensive back Josh DeBerry led the defense with 10 tackles and two tackles for loss.

Boston College hosts Florida State at 12 p.m. Saturday on ACC Network.

9. Florida State (4-6, 2-4 ACC): The Seminoles were down 28-20 with 11:04 left in the fourth quarter, but scored 10 points to rally for a 31-28 victory. Quarterback Jordan Travis, who returned from illness, passed for 274 yards and rushed 22 times for 62 yards and two scores in the win. Star defensive end Jermaine Johnson II had seven tackles, three sacks and five tackles for loss, plus defensive back Jarvis Brownlee Jr. had a team-high 10 tackles.

Florida State plays at Boston College at 12 p.m. Saturday on ACC Network.

10. Miami (Fla.) (5-5, 3-3 ACC): The Hurricanes’ mini-winning streak came to an end, and the athletic director was fired. Florida State jumped Miami early, but the Hurricanes came back to lead 28-20, only to have the Seminoles rally for a 31-28 victory. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns — all to different receivers — but also had two interceptions and a lost fumble. Linebacker Corey Flagg paced the defense with eight tackles and a sack.

Miami hosts Virginia Tech at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ACC Network.

11. Virginia Tech (5-5, 3-3 ACC): The Hokies rolled over Duke 48-17, but coach Justin Fuente was fired after the game. Braxton Burmeister only needed to complete nine passes, but they went for 215 yards and three touchdowns, plus he ran for 71 yards. Running back Raheem Blackshear added 12 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown, plus two catches for 40 yards and a score. Linebacker Dax Hollifield paced the defense with 12 tackles and a sack.

Virginia Tech plays at Miami (Fla.) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ACC Network.

12. Syracuse (5-5, 2-4 ACC): The Orange got drilled and trailed 35-3 at halftime, en route to falling 41-3 at Louisville. Quarterback Garrett Shrader passed for just 46 yards, and he rushed 20 times for 43 yards. Running back Sean Tucker had 19 carries for 95 yards in the loss.

Syracuse plays at No. 20 NC State at 4 p.m. Saturday on ACC Network.

13. Georgia Tech (3-7, 2-6 ACC): Star back Jahmyr Gibbs had a 98-yard kickoff return, and he added a four-yard touchdown run, but the Yellow Jackets lost 41-30 at home to Boston College. Backup quarterback Jordan Yates started and threw for 126 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 47 yards and a score. Defensive back Tariq Carpenter had a team-high six tackles.

Georgia Tech plays at No. 8 Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC.

14. Duke (3-7, 0-6 ACC): The Blue Devils played a pair of freshmen at quarterback in Jordan Moore and Riley Leonard. Moore passed for 63 yards and a score, and he ran 17 times for 113 yards and a touchdown. Star defensive lineman DeWayne Carter had six tackles and a tackle for loss.

Duke hosts Louisville at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday on ESPN.