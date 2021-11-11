ACC football power rankings

Rivals.com's ACC publishers compile an ACC Power Rankings for the network each week. You will find those results below.

1. Wake Forest (8-1 overall, 5-0 ACC): The Demon Deacons led 45-27 with 7:38 left in the third quarter, and UNC rallied with 24 fourth-quarter points to win 58-55. WFU wide receiver A.T. Perry had a 32-yard touchdown catch and 66-yard score en route to six receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Sam Hartman threw for 398 yards and three scores, and he rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Linebacker Ryan Smenda had 10 tackles to lead the defense.

Wake Forest hosts NC State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network.

2. Pittsburgh (7-2, 4-1 ACC): The Panthers overcame a slow start to hammer Duke 54-29 in Durham, N.C. Star quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for 416 yards and three touchdowns, plus he rushed for 57 yards and a score. Wide receiver Jordan Addison caught seven passes for 171 yards and a score. Linebackers John Petrishen and Phil Campbell III combined for 23 tackles and 1.5 sacks to lead the Pitt defense.

North Carolina plays at Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.

3. NC State (7-2, 4-1 ACC): Quarterback Devin Leary spread the wealth with touchdown passes to four different targets. He finished going 21-of-32 passing for 314 yards, and his lone interception came on a Hail Mary. Safety Tanner Ingle had one of his best games with 13 tackles to lead the defense. FSU rushed 27 times for just 38 yards and a score.

NC State plays at Florida State at 4 p.m. Saturday.

4. Clemson (6-3, 5-2 ACC): The Tigers fell behind 17-7, but rallied to win 30-24 over the Cardinals. CU scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter in the comeback. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei went 18-of-30 passing for 220 yards and two touchdowns, with wide receiver Beaux Collins getting six receptions for 104 yards and a score. Linebacker Trenton Simpson of Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek had 10 tackles, two sacks and three tackles fro loss, and the Tigers had four sacks.

Clemson hosts UConn at 12 p.m. Saturday on ACC Network.

5. Virginia (6-3, 4-2 ACC): The Cavaliers had a bye week.

Virginia hosts Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC.

6. North Carolina (5-4, 3-3 ACC): Running back Ty Chandler helped the Tar Heels rally from a 45-27 deficit to win 58-55 in Chapel Hill. The Tennessee transfer rushed for 213 yards and four touchdowns, and he caught a 30-yard reception. Quarterback Sam Howell passed for 216 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed for 104 yards and two scores. Linebacker Cedric Gray had a team-high 12 tackles.

UNC plays at Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.

7. Miami (Fla.) (5-4, 3-2 ACC): Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke found wide receiver Key’Shawn Smith with a 15-yard touchdown pass with 10:27 left in the fourth quarter to help pull out a 33-30 win over visiting Georgia Tech. Van Dyke finished going 22-of-34 passing for 389 yards and three touchdowns, and wide receiver Charleston Rambo caught seven passes for 210 yards and a score. Running back Jaylan Knighton added 32 carries for 162 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Safety Kamren Kinchens had a team-high seven tackles.

Miami plays at Florida State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

8. Syracuse (5-4, 2-3 ACC): The Orange had a bye week.

Syracuse plays at Louisville at 12 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3.

9. Louisville (4-5, 2-4 ACC): Quarterback Malik Cunningham passed for 174 yards and rushed 22 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns for the Cardinals. He rushed for a 23-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and a 51-yard scamper in the third quarter. Linebacker C.J. Avery had 10 tackles and a sack to pace the defense.

Louisville hosts Syracuse at 12 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3.

10. Boston College (5-4, 1-4 ACC): Quarterback Phil Jorkovec returned from his injury to spark the Eagles to a 17-3 win over Virginia Tech last Friday. Jurkovec threw for 112 yards and an interception, and he rushed for 65 yards and a score. Linebacker Vinny DePalma had a team-high nine tackles and two tackles for loss, and the Eagles knocked out VT quarterback Braxton Burmeister.

Boston College plays at Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3.

11. Florida State (3-6, 2-4 ACC): The Seminoles turned to UCF transfer McKenzie Milton at quarterback, due to Jordan Travis missing the game with an illness. Milton came alive in the second half to finish with 233 passing yards, one touchdown and a pick. South Carolina defensive line transfer Keir Thomas had two sacks and fellow Gamecocks safety transfer Jammie Robinson had a team-high 10 tackles.

Florida State hosts Miami (Fla.) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

12. Virginia Tech (4-5, 2-3 ACC): The Hokies struggled mightily once quarterback Braxton Burmeister exited the game with an injury. Backup Knox Kadum passed for 73 yards and the Hokies managed 34 carried for 161 rushing yards. VT also played without ace receiver Tre Turner. Linebacker Dax Hollifield and safety Tae Daley combined for 20 tackles and two tackles for loss.

Virginia Tech hosts Duke at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on ACC Network.

13. Georgia Tech (3-6, 2-5 ACC): The Yellow Jackets were full of big plays, with running back Jrodan Mason rushing for a 71-yard touchdown run and fellow back Jahmyr Gibbs had a 50-yard reception, but Miami held on to win 33-30. Safety Juanyeh Thomas had nine tackles and a sack to lead the defense.

Georgia Tech hosts Boston College at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3.

14. Duke (3-6, 0-5 ACC): The Blue Devils led 19-14 with 11:48 remaining in the second quarter, courtesy of a 86-yard kickoff return by Jaylen Stinson against Pittsburgh. The Panthers outscored Duke 40-10 from that point on. Linebacker Shaka Heyward had nine tackles and a sack to lead the Duke defense.

Duke plays at Virginia Tech at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on ACC Network.