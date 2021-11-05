ACC football power rankings

Rivals.com's ACC publishers compile an ACC Power Rankings for the network each week. You will find those results below.

1. Wake Forest (8-0 overall, 5-0 ACC): Demon Deacons’ quarterback Sam Hartman helped his squad get off to a hot start with a touchdown pass and two scoring runs to build a 28-0 halftime lead against Duke. Hartman finished throwing for 402 yards and three scores, and 61 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 45-7 home win. A.T. Perry led the receivers with seven catches for 116 yards, and the WFU defense had seven sacks.

Wake Forest plays at UNC at 12 p.m. Saturday in non-conference action.

2. Pittsburgh (6-2, 3-1 ACC): Not many times where you lose a game where your star quarterback threw for 519 yards and three touchdowns, but that is what happened to Pittsburgh. Kenny Pickett had a massive performance but also threw two picks, and the Panthers lost 38-34 at home to Miami. Wide receiver Jordan Addison caught eight passes for 145 yards, and three other targets caught touchdown scores. Pitt was led on defense by defensive back Erick Hallett’s nine tackles.

Pittsburgh plays at Duke at 12 p.m. Saturday.

3. NC State (6-2, 3-1 ACC): The Wolfpack scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally for a 28-13 home win over Louisville. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary went 25-of-36 passing for 317 yards and four touchdowns, and sophomore middle linebacker Drake Thomas tallied 15 tackles in the win. Four different players caught touchdown passes for NC State.

NC State plays at Florida State at 4 p.m. Saturday.

4. Virginia (6-3, 4-2 ACC): BYU sophomore running back Tyler Allgeier has been feast or famine this season, but went off against Virginia. He rushed 29 times for 266 yards and five touchdowns, plus three catches for 25 in a 66-49 win. UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong had 337 passing yards and four touchdowns, plus rushed for 94 yards and two scores in the loss. Nick Jackson nada game-high 16 tackles for the Cavaliers.

Virginia has a bye week, and hosts Notre Dame on Nov. 13.

5. Clemson (5-3, 4-2 ACC): Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei returned at quarterback and the Tigers offense was better in a 30-20 home win over Florida State. Freshman quarterback Will Shipley of Weddington, N.C., had 25 carries for 128 yards and touchdowns in the win. Defensive lineman Myles Murphy had six tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and linebacker Trenton Simpson added six tackles, a sack and three tackles for loss.

Clemson plays at Louisville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

6. Miami (Fla.) (4-4, 2-2 ACC): The Hurricanes strung together their second straight quality game, with quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and Oklahoma transfer wide receiver Charleston Rambo leading the way. Van Dyke went 32-of-42 passing for 426 yards and three touchdowns, and Rambo snagged seven catches for 101 yards. Miami, which overcame 519 rushing yards by Pittsburgh, was paced on defense with nine tackles and an interception by James Williams. The Hurricanes also had four sacks and two interceptions.

Miami hosts Georgia Tech at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

7. Syracuse (5-4, 2-3 ACC): The Orange’s stingy defense shut down Boston College 21-6, and freshman running back Sean Tucker rushed 26 times for 207 yards and a score. The second-year back has 201 carries for 1,267 yards and 11 scores, plus 16 receptions for 238 yards and two touchdowns. He has rushed for over 100 yards in ever game but the Rutgers loss Sept. 11. Former Mebane (N.C.) Eastern Alamance defensive end Kingsley Jonathan had three sacks and five tackles for Syracuse.

Syracuse has a bye week and plays at Louisville on Nov. 13. The Orange need one more win to become bowl eligible with Louisville, at NC State and home vs. Pittsburgh coming up.

8. North Carolina (4-4, 3-3 ACC): UNC quarterback Sam Howell threw for 341 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 91 yards and a score, but the Tar Heels defense let them down once again in a 44-34 loss at Notre Dame. It marked the fifth time this season that North Carolina allowed at least 35 points.

Sophomore wide receiver Josh Downs continued his monster season with 10 catches for 142 yards, and he’s now up to 70 grabs for 979 yards and eight scores this season.

UNC hosts Wake Forest in a 12 p.m. non-conference contest Saturday.

9. Louisville (4-4, 2-3 ACC): Louisville struggled to sustain its offensive drives and wore down in the second half in a 28-13 loss at NC State. Malik Cunningham passed for 219 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed 18 times for a hard-earned 76 yards. Jordan Watkins caught a 76-yard touchdown for Louisville. Dorian Jones led the way with nine tackles for the Cardinals.

Louisville hosts Clemson at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

10. Virginia Tech (4-4, 2-2 ACC): Tre Turner of Greensboro, N.C., exploded for seven catches for 187 yards and a 69-yard touchdown for the Hokies in a 26-17 win over Georgia Tech. Fellow Greensboro native Alan Tisdale tallied 12 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss at linebacker for Virginia Tech. The Hokies racked up 237 rushing yards.

Virginia Tech plays at Boston College at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

11. Florida State (3-5, 2-3 ACC): Wide receiver Lawrance Toafili had one of the plays of the year in a acrobatic 75-yard touchdown catch, but Florida State fell 30-20 at Clemson. Star defensive end Jermaine Johnson had a sack, strip, and scoop and score to give FSU a 20-17 lead in the fourth quarter.

Florida State hosts NC State at 4 p.m. Saturday.

12. Georgia Tech (3-5, 2-4 ACC): Jahmyr Gibbs rushed 11 times for a game-high 113 yards, and added four catches for 48 yards, but the Yellow Jackets lost 26-17 in a home game against Virginia Tech. Gibbs even had four kickoff returns for 62 yards. Linebackers Ayinde Eley and Quez Jackson both had 16 tackles apiece for Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech plays at Miami at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

13. Boston College (4-4, 0-4 ACC): The Eagles were held to a pair of field goals in a 21-6 loss at Syracuse. BC rushed 40 times for 71 yards, and the lone offensive spark was wide receiver Zay Flowers getting six catches for 116 yards. The Boston College defense held Syracuse to just 65 passing yards yards and five completions (in 14 attempts), and linebacker Vinny DePalma had 11 tackles to lead the way.

Boston College hosts Virginia Tech at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

14. Duke (3-5, 0-4 ACC): Duke’s struggles continue to mount with a 45-7 road loss at Duke. Star running back Mataeo Durant rushed 20 times for 103 yards, but the Blue Devils managed just 155 passing yards. Leonard Johnson led Duke with nine tackles.

Duke has lost four straight games and host Pittsburgh at 12 p.m. Saturday.