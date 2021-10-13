ACC football power rankings

Rivals.com's ACC publishers get together each week to compile an ACC Power Rankings for the network. You will find those results below, but first we reveal how The Wolfpacker has them ranked, as of Oct. 13.

1. Pittsburgh (4-1, 1-0 ACC) — The bad loss to Western Michigan looks a little worse after the Broncos were stomped by Ball State at home last week MAC play, but we had Pittsburgh ranked No. 1 last week and were not going to reward Wake Forest for an overtime win over Syracuse.

The next two weeks — at Virginia Tech and hosting Clemson — will truly tell where the Panthers belong in the pecking order, but its win at Tennessee is holding up among the best in the ACC this year. The Vols have won two straight SEC games by a combined score of 107-44. (Of course, Tennessee's next four opponents are all against teams ranked in the top 13, currently).

Plus, Pittsburgh also has who we believe to be the ACC's top quarterback at the moment in senior Kenny Pickett.

2. Wake Forest (6-0, 4-0 ACC) — The last two games required down-to-the-wire wins over a pair of teams not ranked in our top half of the ACC — Louisville and Syracuse. When you consider when Wake Forest played teams and who they have played, it's hard to envision a much softer first half of a season, although that is no fault of Wake Forest's.

It now has a bye and then a road game at Army, hosting Duke and playing at reeling UNC. That said, if you use ESPN's FPI as an indicator, WFU is currently a less than 50-50 chance to beat the Heels or any of its last four opponents, which also includes a home game against NC State and road dates at Clemson and Boston College.

3. NC State (4-1, 1-0 ACC) — You can make a credible case for NC State being above either Pittsburgh or Wake Forest. Its one loss, unlike Pitt, is not a bad one. Losing at a Mississippi State that has received votes for the top 25 is not a disqualifying defeat. And beating both Clemson (and perhaps Louisiana Tech) at home may be better than any of Wake Forest's current wins.

The Pack though has a tough five-game stretch coming up, with four of them on the road, capping the slate with a game at Wake Forest. Thus it'll have plenty of chances to move to the top of the power rankings.

4. Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC) — Clemson had a bye and now gets to play Syracuse on Friday, which is a short rest for an Orange team that just played an overtime game. If the Tigers don't show some kind of authoritative win this week, then it's time to wonder just how decent a team Clemson has this fall.

5. Boston College (4-1, 0-1 ACC) — What was a close call last week between BC and Virginia Tech widened a tad after the Hokies blew a golden opportunity at home against Notre Dame while the Eagles were on a bye week.

Saturday is huge for BC however after it dropped its conference opener, a road game at Clemson. Losing to NC State at home would make the odds of pulling out an Atlantic Division title very long.

6. Virginia Tech (3-2, 1-0 ACC) — We did not punish the Hokies for losing to a ranked Notre Dame, but that's not a great Fighting Irish team, and it let a benched QB who had lost his job come in and deliver a late-game comeback victory.

Virginia Tech could very easily be 5-0 and perhaps at the top of this list. However, its early season loss at West Virginia also looks less impressive as the Mountaineers are now 2-4 following a 25-point loss at Baylor.

7. Virginia (4-2, 2-2 ACC) — This is where we arrive at what seems to be a gap in the power rankings. Virginia deserves to be at No. 7 despite two very unimpressive performances in losses at North Carolina and home to Wake Forest.

They rallied from down 30-13 at Louisville to prevail on a TD pass with 22 seconds left to shock the Cardinals, 34-33. This is a week after Miami hit the goalpost upright on a game-winning field goal try in a 30-28 UVa road victory.

Virginia has a nice chance to pad its record with home games coming up against Duke and Georgia Tech and will need it, because its last four games are at No. 19 BYU, hosting No. 14 Notre Dame, at Pittsburgh and hosting archrival Virginia Tech.

8. Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-2 ACC) — Georgia Tech stays put by scoring a road win at Duke. On the surface, it does not look like necessarily a good win. It needed an offensive holding penalty to negate a first down with 2:07 left for Duke, which allowed Georgia Tech to have 1:42 left on the clock when it took over for its final possession.

Then it scored a game-winning touchdown on a deep pass on third down with 51 seconds to go.

However, in Georgia Tech's defense, it was played in front of few fans in Durham during poor weather conditions. Hence for a team trying to build itself, it's not a bad win when you think about it.

9. Louisville (3-3, 1-2 ACC) — A controversial 3-point loss at Wake Forest followed by blowing a 17-point second half lead at home in a one-point defeat to Virginia in back-to-back weeks is going to test Louisville's mettle.

The Cards have a bye week before hosting Boston College Oct. 23 and then traveling to NC State and hosting Clemson in a tough three-game stretch. It'll need to bounce back strong, but Louisville has shown the potential is there for them to climb the power rankings.

10. Florida State (2-4, 2-2 ACC) — A modest jump of two places in our power rankings for FSU, who you have to give credit after they have rallied around head coach Mike Norvell following an 0-4 start and won back-to-back ACC games.

The three-point home win over Syracuse didn't necessarily pass many eyeball tests, but the manner of which is controlled the game in a 10-point win at UNC, outscoring the Heels 35-7 after falling down 10-0, should have gotten people's attention that things are moving in the right direction, at the moment, for the Noles.

11. Miami (2-3, 0-1 ACC) — Miami had a bye and remains status quo in our rankings, but if it's possible to lose during an off week than the Hurricanes did. Quarterback D'Eriq King is out for the season now, meaning they will be turning to freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke now.

12. North Carolina (3-3, 2-3 ACC) — Halfway through the season you are what your record says you are, and for UNC that means a mediocre team that is fighting to play in a bowl game.

Some may blame coaching, but if you take a hard look at the talent, there is probably just one all-conference contender on the team at the moment and that is receiver Josh Downs. That indicates it's also about talent.

Saturday against Miami with a new quarterback feels like a must-win for the Heels, who still have to play at Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and NC State and host Wake Forest.

13. Syracuse (3-3, 0-2 ACC) — The Orange have looked better than people expected, but aside from a three-point home win over Liberty hasn't had much to show for it. All three of its losses have been to Power Five teams, and they were by a combined 20 points. The two conference defeats were each by three points, one on a field goal as time expired and the other in overtime.

The problem for Syracuse is five of the last six games are against the top five teams in our power rankings.

14. Duke (3-3, 0-2 ACC) — Duke gave a nice effort in a loss at home to Georgia Tech, but it doesn't change our opinion of where they stand in the pecking order of the ACC at the moment. The Blue Devils currently have the worst points differential in the conference (minus-35) by 25 points over the next closest team (Georgia Tech, who has played two more league games, at minus-10).