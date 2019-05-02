NC State has never had this many commitments (eight) this early in the recruiting cycle under head coach Dave Doeren, and there is a chance that momentum will continue next week when well-regarded three-star linebacker Mohamed Kaba from Clinton (N.C.) announces his decision Thursday.

Kaba, rated the No. 36 outside linebacker in the country’s 2020 class and the No. 14 player in the state, has claimed offers from Clemson, Duke, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. NC State though was the first to give him a scholarship and he has made multiple visits to Raleigh.

Is taking so many commitments before June a good thing? An analysis shows the results are, like most of recruiting, mixed under Doeren. But there is one encouraging trend: the results are getting better with time.