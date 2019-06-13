A Father’s Day Deal For Wolfpack Fans!
Father’s Day is right around the corner, and we want to help you celebrate it by offering you free access to TheWolfpacker.com
Sign up between now and midnight on Monday and you’ll receive free access to TheWolfpacker.com until fall camp starts!
This will give you access to content concerning the June official visitors, coverage of the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in July, special features from The Wolfpacker staff and all the analysis of the team heading into the 2019 season.
New users: https://ncstate.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=NCSTFree19
Returning free users and past subscribers, sign in first and then go here:
https://ncstate.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=NCSTFREE19
Be sure to use this code: NCSTFree19
Valid through 06.17.19