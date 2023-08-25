News More News
2023 NC State roster by recruiting rating

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
NC State has 15 players who Rivals.com rated as four-star prospects coming out of high school.

Look below for a breakdown on the Wolfpack's roster.

2023 NC State Roster
No. Player Position Year RR Stars

22

Micah Crowell

RB

R-Soph.

5.9

****

(at WR)

11

Payton Wilson

LB

Sr.

5.9

****

25

Shyheim Battle

CB

R-Jr.

5.8

****

5

C.J. Clark

DT

R-Jr.

5.8

****

44

Brandon Cleveland

DL

Soph.

5.8

****

97

Noah Potter

DE

R-Jr.

5.8

****

7

MJ Morris

QB

Soph.

5.8

****

4

Porter Rooks

WR

Jr.

5.8

****

45

Davin Vann

DT

Jr.

5.8

****

42

Torren Wright

LB

R-Fr.

5.8

****

26

Zack Myers

DB

Fr.

5.8

****

4

Daemon Fagan

S

Fr.

5.8

****

10

Kevin Concepcion

WR

Fr.

5.8

****

20

Kendrick Raphael

RB

Fr.

5.8

****

86

Dacari Collins

WR

R-Soph.

5.8

****

9

Savion Jackson

DE

Sr.

5.7

***

27

Jayland Parker

LB

R-Soph.

5.7

***

13

Travali Price

DE

R-Soph.

5.7

***

31

Daejuan Thompson

LB

R-Fr.

5.7

***

73

Darion Rivers

OL

Fr.

5.7

***

11

Javonte Vereen

WR

Fr.

5.7

***

25

Brandon Cisse

CB

Fr.

5.7

***

79

Kamen Smith

OL

Fr.

5.7

***

47

Jy'Kevious Hibbler

DE

Jr.

5.7

***

34

Kamal Bonner

LB

Fr.

5.7

***

19

Bishop Fitzgerald

DB

Jr.

5.7

***

71

Yousef Mugharbil

OL

R-Soph.

5.7

***

3

Jordan Houston

RB

Sr.

5.7

***

69

Dawson Jaramillo

OL

Sr.

5.7

***

75

Anthony Carter Jr.

OL

R-Soph.

5.6

***

62

Jaleel Davis

OL

R-Soph.

5.6

***

10

Caden Fordham

LB

R-Soph.

5.6

***

8

Julian Gray

WR

R-Soph.

5.6

***

99

DJ Jackson

NT

R-Fr.

5.6

***

52

Timothy McKay

OL

R-Jr.

5.6

***

54

Dylan McMahon

C

R-Jr.

5.6

***

65

Jacarrius Peak

OL

R-Fr.

5.6

***

6

Trent Pennix

TE

R-Sr.

5.6

***

(at RB)

2

Jaylon Scott

LB

Sr.

5.6

***

14

Cedd Seabrough

TE

R-Soph.

5.6

***

48

Fred Seabrough Jr.

TE

R-Soph.

5.6

***

3

Aydan White

CB

Jr.

5.6

***

12

Lex Thomas

QB

Fr.

5.6

***

70

Obadiah Obasuyi

OL

Fr.

5.6

***

88

Isaiah Shirley

DE

Fr.

5.6

***

36

Kelvon McBride

LB

Fr.

5.6

***

14

Terrente Hinton

CB

R-Soph.

5.6

***

46

Nick Campbell

NT

R-Fr.

5.6

***

30

Isaiah Crowell

DB

R-Fr.

5.6

***

22

Teshaun Smith

CB

Sr.

5.5

***

53

Derrick Eason

OL

Sr.

5.5

***

(at DT)

29

Christopher Toudle

TE

R-Jr.

5.5

***

15

Keyon Lesane

WR

Sr.

5.5

***

6

Jakeen Harris

DB

Sr.

5.5

***

35

Christopher Scott

WR

R-Soph.

5.5

***

12

Devan Boykin

DB

Jr.

5.5

***

76

Patrick Matan

OL

R-Soph.

5.5

***

83

Joshua Crabtree

WR

R-Soph.

5.5

***

21

Jalen Coit

WR

R-Soph.

5.5

***

84

Jakolbe Baldwin

WR

R-Soph.

5.5

***

56

Lyndon Cooper

OL

R-Soph.

5.5

***

33

Jordan Poole

LB

R-Soph.

5.5

***

55

Rylan Vann

C

R-Fr.

5.5

***

26

Jackson Vick

DB

R-Fr.

5.5

***

99

Davin Jackson

NT

R-Fr.

5.5

***

82

Terrell Timmons

WR

Soph.

5.5

***

64

Rico Jackson

OL

Fr.

5.5

***

43

Ezemdi Udoh

TE

R-Soph.

5.4

**

85

Anthony Smith

WR

R-Soph.

5.4

**

34

Delbert Mimms III

RB

R-Jr.

5.4

**

4

Cecil Powell

DB

R-Jr.

5.4

**

0

Sean Brown

DB

R-Soph.

5.4

**

8

Robert Kennedy

DB

Sr.

5.4

**

80

Bradley Rozner

WR

Sr.

5.3

**

44

Brayden Narveson

K

Sr.

5.3

**

24

Darius Edmundson

DB

R-Jr.

5.2

**

91

Joe Shimko

LS

Sr.

5.2

**

16

Rakeim Ashford

DB

Sr.

74

Anthony Belton

OL

R-Jr.
* Powell shares same number with fellow defensive back Cyrus Fagan, and would likely change numbers if he plays.

What does the numerical Rivals Rating (RR) mean?

6.1 = Five-star prospect

6.0-5.8 = Four-star prospect

5.7-5.5 = Three-star prospect

5.2-5.4 = Two-star prospect

6.1 Franchise Player: considered one of the elite prospects in the country, generally among the nation's top 30-35 players overall, a potential first-team All American candidate and a player deemed to have first round NFL potential.

6.0-5.8 All American Candidate: considered one of the next-tier elite prospects in the country, generally among the nation’s top 300-325 prospects overall, a national All American candidate and a player deemed to have first to third round NFL potential

5.7-5.5 All Region Selection: considered among the region’s top prospects and generally among the nation’s top 800-850 prospects overall, a potential All-Conference candidate and a player deemed to have mid to low-end pro potential and ability to impact at the college level.

5.2-5.4 Low End FBS prospect: considered a mid-major prospect with limited pro potential and expected to contribute 1-2 years at a high level maximum or often as a role player.

