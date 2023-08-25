2023 NC State roster by recruiting rating
NC State has 15 players who Rivals.com rated as four-star prospects coming out of high school.
Look below for a breakdown on the Wolfpack's roster.
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Year
|RR
|Stars
|
22
|
RB
|
R-Soph.
|
5.9
|
****
(at WR)
|
11
|
LB
|
Sr.
|
5.9
|
****
|
25
|
CB
|
R-Jr.
|
5.8
|
****
|
5
|
DT
|
R-Jr.
|
5.8
|
****
|
44
|
DL
|
Soph.
|
5.8
|
****
|
97
|
DE
|
R-Jr.
|
5.8
|
****
|
7
|
QB
|
Soph.
|
5.8
|
****
|
4
|
WR
|
Jr.
|
5.8
|
****
|
45
|
DT
|
Jr.
|
5.8
|
****
|
42
|
LB
|
R-Fr.
|
5.8
|
****
|
26
|
DB
|
Fr.
|
5.8
|
****
|
4
|
S
|
Fr.
|
5.8
|
****
|
10
|
WR
|
Fr.
|
5.8
|
****
|
20
|
RB
|
Fr.
|
5.8
|
****
|
86
|
WR
|
R-Soph.
|
5.8
|
****
|
9
|
DE
|
Sr.
|
5.7
|
***
|
27
|
LB
|
R-Soph.
|
5.7
|
***
|
13
|
DE
|
R-Soph.
|
5.7
|
***
|
31
|
LB
|
R-Fr.
|
5.7
|
***
|
73
|
OL
|
Fr.
|
5.7
|
***
|
11
|
WR
|
Fr.
|
5.7
|
***
|
25
|
CB
|
Fr.
|
5.7
|
***
|
79
|
OL
|
Fr.
|
5.7
|
***
|
47
|
DE
|
Jr.
|
5.7
|
***
|
34
|
LB
|
Fr.
|
5.7
|
***
|
19
|
DB
|
Jr.
|
5.7
|
***
|
71
|
OL
|
R-Soph.
|
5.7
|
***
|
3
|
RB
|
Sr.
|
5.7
|
***
|
69
|
OL
|
Sr.
|
5.7
|
***
|
75
|
OL
|
R-Soph.
|
5.6
|
***
|
62
|
OL
|
R-Soph.
|
5.6
|
***
|
10
|
LB
|
R-Soph.
|
5.6
|
***
|
8
|
WR
|
R-Soph.
|
5.6
|
***
|
99
|
NT
|
R-Fr.
|
5.6
|
***
|
52
|
OL
|
R-Jr.
|
5.6
|
***
|
54
|
C
|
R-Jr.
|
5.6
|
***
|
65
|
OL
|
R-Fr.
|
5.6
|
***
|
6
|
TE
|
R-Sr.
|
5.6
|
***
(at RB)
|
2
|
LB
|
Sr.
|
5.6
|
***
|
14
|
TE
|
R-Soph.
|
5.6
|
***
|
48
|
TE
|
R-Soph.
|
5.6
|
***
|
3
|
CB
|
Jr.
|
5.6
|
***
|
12
|
QB
|
Fr.
|
5.6
|
***
|
70
|
OL
|
Fr.
|
5.6
|
***
|
88
|
DE
|
Fr.
|
5.6
|
***
|
36
|
LB
|
Fr.
|
5.6
|
***
|
14
|
CB
|
R-Soph.
|
5.6
|
***
|
46
|
NT
|
R-Fr.
|
5.6
|
***
|
30
|
DB
|
R-Fr.
|
5.6
|
***
|
22
|
CB
|
Sr.
|
5.5
|
***
|
53
|
OL
|
Sr.
|
5.5
|
***
(at DT)
|
29
|
TE
|
R-Jr.
|
5.5
|
***
|
15
|
WR
|
Sr.
|
5.5
|
***
|
6
|
DB
|
Sr.
|
5.5
|
***
|
35
|
WR
|
R-Soph.
|
5.5
|
***
|
12
|
DB
|
Jr.
|
5.5
|
***
|
76
|
OL
|
R-Soph.
|
5.5
|
***
|
83
|
WR
|
R-Soph.
|
5.5
|
***
|
21
|
WR
|
R-Soph.
|
5.5
|
***
|
84
|
WR
|
R-Soph.
|
5.5
|
***
|
56
|
OL
|
R-Soph.
|
5.5
|
***
|
33
|
LB
|
R-Soph.
|
5.5
|
***
|
55
|
C
|
R-Fr.
|
5.5
|
***
|
26
|
DB
|
R-Fr.
|
5.5
|
***
|
99
|
NT
|
R-Fr.
|
5.5
|
***
|
82
|
WR
|
Soph.
|
5.5
|
***
|
64
|
OL
|
Fr.
|
5.5
|
***
|
43
|
TE
|
R-Soph.
|
5.4
|
**
|
85
|
WR
|
R-Soph.
|
5.4
|
**
|
34
|
RB
|
R-Jr.
|
5.4
|
**
|
4
|
DB
|
R-Jr.
|
5.4
|
**
|
0
|
DB
|
R-Soph.
|
5.4
|
**
|
8
|
DB
|
Sr.
|
5.4
|
**
|
80
|
WR
|
Sr.
|
5.3
|
**
|
44
|
K
|
Sr.
|
5.3
|
**
|
24
|
DB
|
R-Jr.
|
5.2
|
**
|
91
|
LS
|
Sr.
|
5.2
|
**
|
16
|
DB
|
Sr.
|
74
|
OL
|
R-Jr.
What does the numerical Rivals Rating (RR) mean?
6.1 = Five-star prospect
6.0-5.8 = Four-star prospect
5.7-5.5 = Three-star prospect
5.2-5.4 = Two-star prospect
6.1 Franchise Player: considered one of the elite prospects in the country, generally among the nation's top 30-35 players overall, a potential first-team All American candidate and a player deemed to have first round NFL potential.
6.0-5.8 All American Candidate: considered one of the next-tier elite prospects in the country, generally among the nation’s top 300-325 prospects overall, a national All American candidate and a player deemed to have first to third round NFL potential
5.7-5.5 All Region Selection: considered among the region’s top prospects and generally among the nation’s top 800-850 prospects overall, a potential All-Conference candidate and a player deemed to have mid to low-end pro potential and ability to impact at the college level.
5.2-5.4 Low End FBS prospect: considered a mid-major prospect with limited pro potential and expected to contribute 1-2 years at a high level maximum or often as a role player.
