{{ timeAgo('2022-08-28 15:11:50 -0500') }} football

2022 NC State roster by recruiting rating

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals
2022 NC State Roster
No. Player Position Year RR Stars

22

Micah Crowell

RB

R-Fr.

5.9

****

4

Cyrus Fagan

S

Sr.

5.9

****

0

Joshua Harris

DT

R-Soph.

5.9

****

11

Payton Wilson

LB

R-Jr.

5.9

****

25

Shyheim Battle

CB

R-Soph.

5.8

****

5

C.J. Clark

DT

R-Soph.

5.8

****

44

Brandon Cleveland

DL

Fr.

5.8

****

50

Grant Gibson

C

Sr.

5.8

****

11

Darryl Jones

WR

Sr.

5.8

****

13

Devin Leary

QB

R-Jr.

5.8

****

16

MJ Morris

QB

Fr.

5.8

****

24

Derrek Pitts Jr.

CB

Sr.

5.8

****

4

Porter Rooks

WR

Soph.

5.8

****

45

Davin Vann

DT

Soph.

5.8

****

42

Torren Wright

LB

Fr.

5.8

****

24

Michael Allen

RB

Fr.

5.7

***

26

Devon Betty

LB

Soph.

5.7

***

48

Cory Durden

DT

Sr.

5.7

***

10

Ben Finley

QB

R-Fr.

5.7

***

3

Jordan Houston

RB

Jr.

5.7

***

9

Savion Jackson

DE

Jr.

5.7

***

27

Jayland Parker

LB

R-Fr.

5.7

***

58

Travali Price

DE

R-Fr.

5.7

***

84

Jasiah Provillion

WR

R-Jr.

5.7

***

32

Drake Thomas

LB

Jr.

5.7

***

31

Daejuan Thompson

LB

Fr.

5.7

***

46

Nick Campbell

DL

Fr.

5.6

***

75

Anthony Carter Jr.

OL

R-Fr.

5.6

***

88

Devin Carter

WR

R-Jr.

5.6

***

30

Isaiah Crowell

DB

Fr.

5.6

***

62

Jaleel Davis

OL

R-Fr.

5.6

***

21

Nate Evans

CB

R-Fr.

5.6

***

41

Caden Fordham

LB

R-Fr.

5.6

***

8

Jalen Frazier

S

R-Fr.

5.6

***

8

Julian Gray

WR

R-Fr.

5.6

***

72

Sean Hill

OL

R-Fr.

5.6

***

10

Tanner Ingle

S

Sr.

5.6

***

98

DJ Jackson

DT

Fr.

5.6

***

52

Timothy McKay

OL

R-Soph.

5.6

***

54

Dylan McMahon

OL

R-Soph.

5.6

***

65

Jacarrius Peak

OL

Fr.

5.6

***

6

Trent Pennix

TE

R-Jr.

5.6

***

56

Zyun Reeves

DL

R-Fr.

5.6

***

2

Jaylon Scott

LB

Jr.

5.6

***

47

Ced Seabrough

TE

R-Fr.

5.6

***

48

Fred Seabrough Jr.

TE

R-Fr.

5.6

***

87

Kameron Walker

TE

R-Soph.

5.6

***

3

Aydan White

CB

Soph.

5.6

***

13

Tyler Baker-Williams

NIC

Sr.

5.5

***

89

Jakolbe Baldwin

WR

R-Fr.

5.5

***

21

Jalen Coit

WR

R-Fr.

5.5

***

57

Lyndon Cooper

OL

R-Fr.

5.5

***

83

Josh Crabtree

WR

R-Fr.

5.5

***

53

Derrick Eason

OL

R-Jr.

5.5

***

71

Thornton Gentry

OL

R-Fr.

5.5

***

35

Chase Hattley

DB

R-Fr.

5.5

***

6

Jakeen Harris

S

Jr.

5.5

***

97

Claude Larkins

DL

R-Fr.

5.5

***

15

Keyon Lesane

WR

Jr.

5.5

***

76

Patrick Matan

OL

R-Fr.

5.5

***

14

Dreshun Miller

DB

Sr.

5.5

***

1

Isaiah Moore

LB

Sr.

5.5

***

19

Joshua Pierre-Louis

NIC

Soph.

5.5

***

33

Jordan Poole

LB

R-Fr.

5.5

***

22

Teshaun Smith

CB

R-Fr.

5.5

***

56

Bryson Speas

OG

Sr.

5.5

***

0

Demie Sumo-Karngbaye

RB

Soph.

5.5

***

82

Terrell Timmons Jr.

WR

Fr.

5.5

***

29

Christopher Toudle

TE

R-Soph.

5.5

***

55

Rylan Vann

OL

Fr.

5.5

***

26

Jackson Vick

DB

Fr.

5.5

***

20

Sean Brown

S

R-Fr.

5.4

**

34

Delbert Mimms III

RB

R-Soph.

5.4

**

4

Cecil Powell

CB

R-Soph.

5.4

**

85

Anthony Smith

WR

Soph.

5.4

**

43

Ezemdi Udoh

TE

R-Fr.

5.4

**

32

Christopher Dunn

K

Sr.

5.2

**

30

Darius Edmundson

DB

R-Jr.

5.2

**

91

Joe Shimko

LS

Jr.

5.2

**
* Powell shares same number with fellow defensive back Cyrus Fagan, and would likely change numbers if he plays.

What does the numerical Rivals Rating (RR) mean?

6.1 = Five-star prospect

6.0-5.8 = Four-star prospect

5.7-5.5 = Three-star prospect

5.2-5.4 = Two-star prospect

6.1 Franchise Player: considered one of the elite prospects in the country, generally among the nation's top 30-35 players overall, a potential first-team All American candidate and a player deemed to have first round NFL potential.

6.0-5.8 All American Candidate: considered one of the next-tier elite prospects in the country, generally among the nation’s top 300-325 prospects overall, a national All American candidate and a player deemed to have first to third round NFL potential

5.7-5.5 All Region Selection: considered among the region’s top prospects and generally among the nation’s top 800-850 prospects overall, a potential All-Conference candidate and a player deemed to have mid to low-end pro potential and ability to impact at the college level.

5.2-5.4 Low End FBS prospect: considered a mid-major prospect with limited pro potential and expected to contribute 1-2 years at a high level maximum or often as a role player.

