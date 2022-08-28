2022 NC State roster with recruiting rankings
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Year
|RR
|Stars
|
0
|
Joshua Harris
|
DT
|
R-Soph.
|
5.9
|
****
|
0
|
Demie Sumo-Karngbaye
|
RB
|
Soph.
|
5.5
|
***
|
1
|
Isaiah Moore
|
LB
|
Sr.
|
5.5
|
***
|
2
|
Jaylon Scott
|
LB
|
Jr.
|
5.6
|
***
|
3
|
Jordan Houston
|
RB
|
Jr.
|
5.7
|
***
|
3
|
Aydan White
|
CB
|
Soph.
|
5.6
|
***
|
4
|
Cyrus Fagan
|
S
|
Sr.
|
5.9
|
****
|
4
|
Porter Rooks
|
WR
|
Soph.
|
5.8
|
****
|
5
|
C.J. Clark
|
DT
|
R-Soph.
|
5.8
|
****
|
5
|
Thayer Thomas
|
WR
|
Sr.
|
6
|
Jakeen Harris
|
S
|
Jr.
|
5.5
|
***
|
6
|
Trent Pennix
|
TE
|
R-Jr.
|
5.6
|
*** (RB)
|
8
|
Jalen Frazier
|
S
|
R-Fr.
|
5.6
|
****
|
8
|
Julian Gray
|
WR
|
R-Fr.
|
5.6
|
***
|
9
|
Savion Jackson
|
DE
|
Jr.
|
5.7
|
***
|
10
|
Ben Finley
|
QB
|
R-Fr.
|
5.7
|
***
|
10
|
Tanner Ingle
|
S
|
Sr.
|
5.6
|
***
|
11
|
Darryl Jones
|
WR
|
Sr.
|
5.8
|
****
|
11
|
Payton Wilson
|
LB
|
R-Jr.
|
5.9
|
****
|
12
|
Devan Boykin
|
NIC
|
Soph.
|
5.5
|
***
|
13
|
Tyler Baker-Williams
|
NIC
|
Sr.
|
5.5
|
***
|
13
|
Devin Leary
|
QB
|
R-Jr.
|
5.8
|
****
|
14
|
Jack Chambers
|
QB
|
Sr.
|
14
|
Dreshun Miller
|
DB
|
Sr.
|
5.4
|
**
|
15
|
Keyon Lesane
|
WR
|
Jr.
|
5.5
|
***
|
16
|
Rakeim Ashbord
|
S
|
Jr.
|
UR
|
16
|
MJ Morris
|
QB
|
Fr.
|
5.8
|
****
|
19
|
Joshua Pierre-Louis
|
NIC
|
Soph.
|
5.5
|
***
|
19
|
Ethan Rhodes
|
QB
|
Fr.
|
20
|
Sean Brown
|
S
|
R-Fr.
|
5.4
|
**
|
20
|
Michael Fox
|
WR
|
R-Jr.
|
21
|
Jalen Coit
|
WR
|
R-Fr.
|
5.5
|
***
|
21
|
Nate Evans
|
CB
|
R-Fr.
|
5.6
|
***
|
22
|
Micah Crowell
|
RB
|
R-Fr.
|
5.9
|
**** (WR)
|
22
|
Teshaun Smith
|
CB
|
R-Jr.
|
5.5
|
***
|
24
|
Michael Allen
|
RB
|
Fr.
|
5.7
|
***
|
24
|
Derrek Pitts Jr.
|
CB
|
Sr.
|
5.8
|
****
|
25
|
Shyheim Battle
|
CB
|
R-Soph.
|
5.8
|
****
|
26
|
Devon Betty
|
LB
|
Soph.
|
5.7
|
***
|
26
|
Jackson Vick
|
DB
|
Fr.
|
5.5
|
***
|
27
|
Ashton Locklear
|
WR
|
Fr.
|
27
|
Jayland Parker
|
LB
|
R-Fr.
|
5.7
|
***
|
28
|
Aristotle Bowles
|
LB
|
R-Jr.
|
28
|
Demarcus Jones II
|
RB
|
R-Soph.
|
29
|
Jaxon King
|
S
|
Fr.
|
29
|
Christopher Toudle
|
TE
|
R-Soph.
|
5.5
|
***
|
30
|
Isaiah Crowell
|
DB
|
Fr.
|
5.6
|
***
|
30
|
Darius Edmundson
|
DB
|
R-Jr.
|
5.2
|
**
|
31
|
Dillon Mosley
|
WR
|
R-Fr.
|
31
|
Daejuan Thompson
|
LB
|
Fr.
|
5.7
|
***
|
32
|
Christopher Dunn
|
K
|
Sr.
|
5.2
|
**
|
32
|
Drake Thomas
|
LB
|
Jr.
|
5.7
|
***
|
33
|
Jackson DeSilva
|
WR
|
R-Soph.
|
33
|
Jordan Poole
|
LB
|
R-Fr.
|
5.5
|
***
|
34
|
Walt Gerard
|
S
|
R-Fr.
|
34
|
Delbert Mimms III
|
RB
|
R-Soph.
|
5.4
|
**
|
35
|
Chase Hattley
|
DB
|
R-Fr.
|
5.5
|
***
|
35
|
Jason Scott
|
LB
|
Jr.
|
35
|
Christopher Scott Jr.
|
DB
|
R-Fr.
|
5.5
|
*** (WR)
|
36
|
Devin Gardner
|
RB
|
Fr.
|
36
|
Patrick Turner
|
LB
|
R-Fr.
|
37
|
Nicholas Treco
|
NIC
|
R-Soph.
|
38
|
Clay Craddock
|
NIC
|
R-Fr.
|
39
|
Jamie Shaw
|
LB
|
R-Soph.
|
41
|
Caden Fordham
|
LB
|
R-Fr.
|
5.6
|
***
|
42
|
Torren Wright
|
LB
|
Fr.
|
5.8
|
***
|
43
|
Colby Johnson
|
LB
|
R-Fr.
|
43
|
Ezemdi Udoh
|
TE
|
R-Fr.
|
5.4
|
**
|
44
|
Brandon Cleveland
|
DL
|
Fr.
|
5.8
|
****
|
44
|
Yates Johnson
|
TE
|
R-Fr.
|
45
|
Davin Vann
|
DT
|
Soph.
|
5.8
|
****
|
46
|
Nick Campbell
|
DL
|
Fr.
|
5.6
|
***
|
47
|
Ced Seabrough
|
TE
|
R-Fr.
|
5.6
|
***
|
48
|
Cory Durden
|
DT
|
Sr.
|
5.7
|
***
|
48
|
Fred Seabrough Jr.
|
TE
|
R-Fr.
|
5.6
|
***
|
50
|
Grant Gibson
|
C
|
Sr.
|
5.8
|
**** (DT)
|
52
|
Timothy McKay
|
OL
|
Soph.
|
5.6
|
***
|
53
|
Derrick Eason
|
OL
|
R-Jr.
|
5.5
|
*** (DT)
|
54
|
Dylan McMahon
|
OL
|
R-Soph.
|
5.6
|
***
|
55
|
Rylan Vann
|
OL
|
Fr.
|
5.5
|
***
|
56
|
Zyun Reeves
|
DL
|
R-Fr.
|
5.6
|
***
|
56
|
Bryson Speas
|
OG
|
Sr.
|
5.5
|
***
|
57
|
Lyndon Cooper
|
OL
|
R-Fr.
|
5.5
|
***
|
58
|
Travali Price
|
DE
|
R-Fr.
|
5.7
|
***
|
60
|
Blair Alexander
|
OL
|
Fr.
|
61
|
Corey Ball
|
OL
|
Fr.
|
62
|
Jaleel Davis
|
OL
|
R-Fr.
|
5.6
|
***
|
64
|
Chandler Zavala
|
OG
|
Sr.
|
65
|
Jacarrius Peak
|
OL
|
Fr.
|
5.6
|
***
|
66
|
Matt McCabe
|
OL
|
R-Fr.
|
67
|
Brendan Lawson
|
OL
|
Soph.
|
68
|
Luke Peters
|
OL
|
Fr.
|
71
|
Thornton Gentry
|
OL
|
R-Fr.
|
5.5
|
***
|
72
|
Sean Hill
|
OL
|
R-Fr.
|
5.6
|
***
|
74
|
Anthony Belton
|
OL
|
R-Soph.
|
UR
|
75
|
Anthony Carter Jr.
|
OL
|
R-Fr.
|
5.6
|
***
|
76
|
Patrick Matan
|
OL
|
R-Fr.
|
5.5
|
***
|
82
|
Terrell Timmons Jr.
|
WR
|
Fr.
|
5.5
|
***
|
83
|
Josh Crabtree
|
WR
|
R-Fr.
|
5.5
|
***
|
84
|
Jasiah Provillon
|
WR
|
R-Jr.
|
5.7
|
***
|
85
|
Anthony Smith
|
WR
|
Soph.
|
5.4
|
**
|
87
|
Kameron Walker
|
TE
|
R-Soph.
|
5.6
|
***
|
88
|
Devin Carter
|
WR
|
R-Jr.
|
5.6
|
***
|
89
|
Jakolbe Baldwin
|
WR
|
R-Fr.
|
5.5
|
***
|
90
|
Collin Smith
|
K/P
|
R-Soph.
|
91
|
Joe Shimko
|
LS
|
Jr.
|
5.2
|
**
|
91
|
Jerome Williams
|
DE
|
R-Soph.
|
92
|
Alex McLaughlin
|
LS
|
R-Fr.
|
94
|
Alex Neugent
|
DE
|
R-Soph.
|
94
|
Kanoah Vinesett
|
K
|
Fr.
|
95
|
Andrew Washburn
|
DL
|
Fr.
|
96
|
Brooks Sturgeon
|
K
|
Fr.
|
97
|
Claude Larkins
|
DL
|
R-Fr.
|
5.5
|
***
|
97
|
Shane McDonough
|
P
|
Sr.
|
98
|
Aiden Hollingsworth
|
DL
|
Fr.
|
98
|
DJ Jackson
|
DT
|
Fr.
|
5.6
|
***
|
98
|
Caden Noonkester
|
P
|
R-Fr.
|
*4
|
Cecil Powell
|
CB
|
R-Soph.
|
5.4
|
**
What does the numerical Rivals Rating (RR) mean?
6.1 = Five-star prospect
6.0-5.8 = Four-star prospect
5.7-5.5 = Three-star prospect
5.2-5.4 = Two-star prospect
6.1 Franchise Player: considered one of the elite prospects in the country, generally among the nation's top 30-35 players overall, a potential first-team All American candidate and a player deemed to have first round NFL potential.
6.0-5.8 All American Candidate: considered one of the next-tier elite prospects in the country, generally among the nation’s top 300-325 prospects overall, a national All American candidate and a player deemed to have first to third round NFL potential
5.7-5.5 All Region Selection: considered among the region’s top prospects and generally among the nation’s top 800-850 prospects overall, a potential All-Conference candidate and a player deemed to have mid to low-end pro potential and ability to impact at the college level.
5.2-5.4 Low End FBS prospect: considered a mid-major prospect with limited pro potential and expected to contribute 1-2 years at a high level maximum or often as a role player.
