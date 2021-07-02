Recruiting has been active in nearly every college sport this June, and men’s basketball is no exception.

NC State has yet to land its first commit of the 2022 class, but its evaluations and offers this offseason will likely determine what the incoming freshmen class will look like after this season.

Most recently, the Wolfpack hosted 2022 center Christ Essandoko on an unofficial visit on June 23rd.

Essandoko is a 7-0, 265-pound force in the post that plays high school basketball for Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian.

He currently has offers from NC State, Ohio State, West Virginia, Georgetown and Wake Forest.

The Wolfpacker caught up with Essandoko to get the latest on his visit to Raleigh and his recruitment.