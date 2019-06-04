N.C. State has had quite a bit of success looking north for recruits in recent years and the Wolfpack continue to hit the Northeast in an effort to find talent. One of the players that caught the eye of the school's staff in the spring was 2021 New Jersey defensive back Alijah Clark, who made the trip south to visit campus earlier this spring. Rivals.com caught up with Clark at a recent event to talk about the Wolfpack and get his plans for upcoming visits.

"I've got offers from N.C. State, Rutgers, Maryland and UMass right now."

N.C. State: "That was my first offer. I got it a few months ago. I was down on campus for a visit when I got it. I've been keeping in touch with them since."

Relationship with the coaching staff: "I've been talking to Coach Henry. They really want me to get down there on campus. They think I could play safety or corner and they like my versatility.

Visit experience: "I always wanted to go there and visit because of Kelvin Harmon. He's a New Jersey guy like me who went down there and had a lot of success. I know him and he told me it's competitive down there and everyone is working to get better and earn their spot. Nothing is given to you."

New Jersey to North Carolina connection: "Kelvin going there and making it to the league, it shows me there's no limit to what I can do if I were to go down there."

Summer camps/visits: "I'm going to Ohio State's camp, Kentucky's camp and making my way to Virginia Tech, too."