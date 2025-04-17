Zavion Griffin-Haynes makes two recent trips to NC State

CHARLOTTE — Rolesville (N.C.) High junior edge rusher Zavion Griffin-Haynes has run the gamut in recruiting.

Griffin-Haynes received his first scholarship offer Jan. 16, 2024, from Appalachian State. NC State proved to be his first ACC offer a few months later April 24, 2024. Griffin-Haynes is approaching his one-year anniversary of getting recruiting by the Wolfpack. A lot has changed in the last year.

Griffin-Haynes verbally committed to North Carolina during that time, Sept. 8, 2024. He then opened his recruitment up after UNC coach Mack Brown was fired, Nov. 26.