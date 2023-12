New NC State linebacker Wyatt Wright will give the Wolfpack an exciting hitter and positional versatility.

The Wolfpack lose senior starting linebackers Payton Wilson and Jaylon Scott, and a pair of redshirt freshmen entered the NCAA transfer portal in former Rivals.com four-star prospect Torren Wright (transferring to Temple) and Daejuan Thompson. Add in redshirt sophomore Jordan Poole’s move to fullback and the room thinned out a bit.