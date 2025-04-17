in other news

NC State was able to land two linebackers from Texas, and now aim for a running back.

 • Jacey Zembal
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

Charlotte (N.C.) Providence High frehsman Cory Cunningham wasn’t sure what to expect in his first year of football.

 • Jacey Zembal
Football runs deep for new NC State edge rusher Cian Slone, and he knows what it’s like to have it taken away.

 • Jacey Zembal
The spring transfer window opens on Wednesday and college coaches, GMs, and player personnel departments are ready.

 • Adam Friedman

NC State was able to land two linebackers from Texas, and now aim for a running back.

 • Jacey Zembal
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

Charlotte (N.C.) Providence High frehsman Cory Cunningham wasn’t sure what to expect in his first year of football.

 • Jacey Zembal
Published Apr 17, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — April 17
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State junior QB commit Jacob Smith back 'spinning' his passes

The Wolfpack Central — Junior RB Dylan McCoy has NC State official visit lined up

The Wolfpack Central — Ashton Rowden intrigued by NC State's recent offer

Charlotte Observer — NC State football adds former UNC assistant coach. What that means for Wolfpack

Charlotte Observer — How No. 1 NC high school basketball recruit keeps level head amid ACC interest

Technician — Why are blowouts suddenly so common in college baseball?

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Travels West for First ACC Series Against California

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Heads to Chapel Hill for Series with the Tar Heels

GoPack.com — Six from Pack Football Named to NFF Hampshire Honor Society

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

