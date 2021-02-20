 WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Wake Forest win
WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Wake Forest win

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack basketball advanced to 10-9 (6-8 ACC) this season with an 80-62 road win over Wake Forest Saturday.

Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, redshirt freshman guard Dereon Seabron and junior forward Jericole Hellems answered questions from media members following the game.

Watch what they had to say following the win:

NC State Wolfpack basketball Kevin Keatts
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts' squad has now won three straight on the road this season. (Courtesy of Alex Mowrey, ACC Basketball)

Head coach Kevin Keatts

Redshirt freshman guard Dereon Seabron

Junior forward Jericole Hellems

——

