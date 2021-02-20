WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Wake Forest win
NC State Wolfpack basketball advanced to 10-9 (6-8 ACC) this season with an 80-62 road win over Wake Forest Saturday.
Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, redshirt freshman guard Dereon Seabron and junior forward Jericole Hellems answered questions from media members following the game.
Watch what they had to say following the win:
Head coach Kevin Keatts
Redshirt freshman guard Dereon Seabron
Junior forward Jericole Hellems
