Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes knows his team is struggling on defense after giving up a combined 186 points the last two games against NC State and Miami (Fla.).

The Demon Deacons are more likely an NIT postseason team at this point, and Forbes harped on his players' defense and the 14 turnovers.

Forbes gave an opening statement, and then junior power forward Andrew Carr took some questions. Then Forbes answered questions from the media on trying to figure out the NET basketball ranking, the Demon Deacons' performance and the knee injury suffered by redshirt junior Damari Monsanto before halftime.

