However, as luck would have it, Virginia wide receiver commit Christian Zachary of St. Matthews (S.C.) Calhoun County High doesn’t have a game this Friday. Zachary committed to Virginia on June 6, 2023, but has been open to NC State overtures since then. Zachary said his college decision will come down to the Wolfpack and Cavaliers, with this weekend’s official visit looming large in his decision making process.

NC State has the misfortune of playing a game at the same time as high school football Friday, so not many recruits will be in attendance.

“NC State has always been a school that I’ve looked at and I’m a big fan,” said Zachary, 17. “It’s almost like a dream school, up there with Clemson. It’s close to home and it’s always a school that I’ve looked up to.”

The. 6-foot-3, 190-pound Zachary watched the “condensed” game of NC State at Virginia from last Friday on YouTube, with the Wolfpack winning 24-21.

“It was nerve-wracking but also pretty cool to watch the game knowing that these are two schools I could spend my next four years at,” Zachary said. “NC State is very explosive and have a dual-threat quarterback [Brennan Armstrong] that can throw it and run it. They have some nice receivers and a freshman receiver [Kevin Concepcion], who did nice last week. That showed me that I could come in early and potentially have an impact.”

Freshman cornerback Brandon Cisse, who is from Sumter, S.C., will be Zachary’s host. He last was in Raleigh going to a camp in June.

“I’ve talked to him a little bit and he told me how he was from Sumter,” Zachary said. “It will be good to catch up with him.”

Zachary and Anderson (S.C.) Westside High senior wide receiver commit Jimmar Boston don’t really know each other at this point, but they will be teammates at the Carolinas Shrine Bowl, playing for the South Carolina squad. NC State commit Jonathan Paylor of Burlington (N.C.) Cummings will be on the North Carolina team. The third wide receiver commit is Terrell Anderson of Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley.

Zachary plans to early enroll at Virginia or South Carolina following the Shrine Bowl.

“NC State has had some history of putting wide receivers in the NFL,” Zachary said. “[NCSU wide receivers] Coach Joker [Phillips] is a great dude and a funny guy to be around. He’ll allow me to be myself. I feel like if I do end up at NC State, he’ll make it feel like it is home and I won’t have to worry about anything.”

Virginia wide receiver coach Adam Mims has been the main contact on the Virginia staff for Zachary. Head coach Tony Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings also grew up in South Carolina. Kitchings went to high school near Zachary’s school.

“With Virginia, they make it feel like home, so it’s going to be a tough decision when I do make it,” Zachary said. “They just keep it real on the football side and academic side.”

Zachary hopes to major in sports management. His parents and two little brothers will be joining him on his official visit this weekend. Zachary's step-dad is former Benedict standout and NFL player Rolando Shuler, who played with his twin brother Alonzo Shuler. Zachary is also cousins with Clemson senior defensive line commit Hevin Brown-Shuler. Rolando Shuler's cousin is long-time defensive line coach Chris Rumph, who is now with the Minnesota Vikings.

Zachary hopes to have a decision done by December.

“I hear that NC State has one of the best sports management courses in the nation,” Zachary said. "It will probably come down to living space and where I'd be living it in the freshman dorms. How NC State makes me feel and how authentic they are and how they keep it real. I'm looking to have a good time and we'll see how this plays out until December."