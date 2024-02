WINSTON-SALEM — Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes zigged a little when everyone figured he'd zag in the Demon Deacons 83-79 win over NC State on Saturday.

Junior shooting guard Hunter Sallis was sitting on 31 points, but when the Demon Deacons' came out of the timeout, Forbes had junior center Efton Reid and senior power forward Andrew Carr go high-low, resulting in Carr making the crucial basket.

