CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said it wasn't an accident the Tar Heels only shot five three-point attempts in the second half Saturday.

Davis thought the Tar Heels got too shot-happy from beyond the arc against Boston College with 29 three-point attempts. He also wasn't thrilled with the amount of three-pointers taken against NC State on Saturday.

Davis wanted the offense to drive toward the rim, get the ball inside to senior center Armando Bacot and draw fouls. That all occurred in the second half, with UNC pulling away for a 80-69 win over NC State.

Davis also shared his thoughts and concern about injured NC State sophomore shooting guard Terquavion Smith.

Click below to watch Davis' press conference: