Video reel: NC State's offense struggles in red zone
NC State coach Dave Doeren took questions from the media on Zoom following the Wolfpack's 29-19 loss to Duke on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The combination of five field-goal attempts, penalties and dropped passes doomed NC State's comeback hopes. NC State fell to 5-5 overall and 2-4 in the ACC, and play at Georgia Tech on Nov. 21.

Click below to watch Doeren's postgame interviews:

