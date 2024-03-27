Video reel: NC State men's players season highlights
NC State mens basketball are currently 24-14 and play against Marquette in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Dallas, Texas.
The ACC Digitial Network has season highlights for seven of the Wolfpack players.
Click below to watch the videos:
