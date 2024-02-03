Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Video: NC State starting to find winning formula

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State has been going where its guards have taken them, and the four-guard alignment continued Saturday in a 82-76 win over Georgia Tech at PNC Arena.

NCSU started the four guards in topping Miami and even with Georgia Tech fielding a taller lineup, stuck to it. The trio of wings D.J. Horne, Jayden Taylor and Casey Morsell had 62 of the 82 points.

Combine that with a stingy defense that forced Georgia Tech to shoot 41.4 percent from the field, and it proved a winning formula. NC State's largest lead was 14 points, and the Wolfpack held the lead for 34 minutes, 14 seconds of the 40-minute contest.

Click below to watch NCSU coach Kevin Keatts' press conference:

Advertisement

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement