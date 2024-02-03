Video: NC State starting to find winning formula
NC State has been going where its guards have taken them, and the four-guard alignment continued Saturday in a 82-76 win over Georgia Tech at PNC Arena.
NCSU started the four guards in topping Miami and even with Georgia Tech fielding a taller lineup, stuck to it. The trio of wings D.J. Horne, Jayden Taylor and Casey Morsell had 62 of the 82 points.
Combine that with a stingy defense that forced Georgia Tech to shoot 41.4 percent from the field, and it proved a winning formula. NC State's largest lead was 14 points, and the Wolfpack held the lead for 34 minutes, 14 seconds of the 40-minute contest.
Click below to watch NCSU coach Kevin Keatts' press conference:
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE