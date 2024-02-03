NC State has been going where its guards have taken them, and the four-guard alignment continued Saturday in a 82-76 win over Georgia Tech at PNC Arena.

NCSU started the four guards in topping Miami and even with Georgia Tech fielding a taller lineup, stuck to it. The trio of wings D.J. Horne, Jayden Taylor and Casey Morsell had 62 of the 82 points.

Combine that with a stingy defense that forced Georgia Tech to shoot 41.4 percent from the field, and it proved a winning formula. NC State's largest lead was 14 points, and the Wolfpack held the lead for 34 minutes, 14 seconds of the 40-minute contest.

Click below to watch NCSU coach Kevin Keatts' press conference: