NC State senior safety Cyrus Fagan had fun calling new freshman quarterback MJ Morris "Superman" following Thursday's big win.

Fagan had five tackles in NC State's come-from-behind 22-21 win over Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium. Fagan said he knew the players had to "wrap their arms around their brother and hold them tight." He helped the Wolfpack improved to 6-2 overall and 2-2 in the ACC.

Click below to watch the video: