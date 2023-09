NC State legend Bill Cowher looked back on his Wolfpack playing career and the friendships he formed along the way.

Cowher, who starred at linebacker for the Wolfpack from 1975-78, played five years in the NFL between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns. He then went into coaching and eventually was hired as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, where went 149-90-1 and won the Super Bowl in 2005 against the Seattle Seahawks.

