NC State freshman Kevin Concepcion did a little bit of everything Saturday in leading the Wolfpack to a 35-28 win over Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va.

Concepcion lined up in a variety of spots and caught seven passes for 63 yards and two scores, rushed nine times for 44 yards and took a trick play and threw a 17-year-old touchdown pass to senior tight end Trent Pennix.

