NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson knows that Notre Dame will try to establish the run game Saturday.

Gibson, who also coaches the linebackers, said the Fighting Irish rotate four running backs, who are all big and fast, with junior Auric Estime leading the way. What makes Notre Dame dangerous is that sixth-year senior quarterback Sam Hartman has thrown for 12,967 yards and 110 touchdowns. The Wake Forest graduate transfer can lean on the offensive line and running backs more with ND, but can sling it when needed.

