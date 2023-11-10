NC State women's basketball coach Wes Moore understands the meaning of hosting No. 2-ranked Connecticut at 3 p.m. Sunday on ABC.

The 1-0 Wolfpack will get a nationally televised non-conference showcase game with the Huskies. NC State famously played Connecticut to two overtimes before falling 91-87 in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament in Bridgeport, Conn. All eight players who played in that contest have since moved on.

NC State fell 91-69 to Connecticut last year Nov. 20, 2022, The Huskies played last year without star point guard Paige Bueckers, who redshirted due to an injury, but Azzi Fudd poured in 32 points and six three-pointers. Five NC State players return who played in the game.



Moore also knows that scheduling big home games against the likes of Connecticut and South Carolina will help in recruiting. He has signed back-to-back quality classes to reload for the future.

Click below to watch the video: