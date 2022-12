NC State coach Kevin Keatts is hopeful that senior center Dusan Mahorcic will get some good news about his injured left knee.

Keatts helped console Mahorcic when he hit the ground Tuesday at historic Reynolds Coliseum. The Wolfpack topped Coppin State 94-72 behind the incredible efforts of senior point guard Jarkel Joiner and sophomore shooting guard Terquavion Smith.

Keatts also was happy to see that some members of the 1983 national championship team were honored at Reynolds. The Wolfpack also played with the jersey's just having "STATE" on the front.

Click below to watch his interview: