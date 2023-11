NC State coach Kevin Keatts was proud his team forced 22 turnovers, and went on a devastating first-half run to cruise past Charleston Southern on Friday in front of 12,331 at PNC Arena.

The Wolfpack went on a 19-0 run before halftime to open the game up. Four different players scored in double figures, led by senior guard D.J. Horne scoring a game-high 18 points.

Click below to watch the video: