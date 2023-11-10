NC State coach Kevin Keatts wanted to see more paint touches and was proud of how the players responded.

NC State went 20 of 24 from the free-throw line, with junior guard Jayden Taylor going 9 of 9, in a 84-64 win over visiting Abilene Christian. NCSU improved to 2-0 and host Charleston Southern next Friday.

Keatts also praised senior center D.J. Burns' passing ability, the teams defensive presence and his postgame traditions after wins.

NC State played without sophomore wing M.J. Rice and junior guard Kam Woods again. Keatts said Rice, a Kansas transfer, will play this season, but he can't pin-point when. Woods, a North Carolina A&T transfer, is still awaiting word from the NCAA on his long-shot waiver request.

Click below to watch the video: