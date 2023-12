NC State coach Kevin Keatts was peppered with questions about the debut of sophomore forward M.J. Rice and having some Wolfpack legends in the building.

NC State honored the legendary David Thompson with a statue outside of historic Reynolds Coliseum, and then the Wolfpack whipped Maryland-Eastern Shore 93-61 inside the building Wednesday.

Rice came off the bench and had 11 points and six rebounds in 11 minutes of action, capping the game with a big dunk at the end. The Kansas transfer stepped away from the team last August and just returned to practice a little over a week ago.

