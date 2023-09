NC State coach Dave Doeren was glad the Wolfpack could learn while winning, but it sure didn't come easy Friday.

NC State kicker Brayden Narveson came through with a 33-yard field goal to defeat Virginia 24-21. The Wolfpack improved to 3-1, but had to play through numerous players getting hurt during the game, or in the case of center Dylan McMahon, had an injury from last week.

Click below to watch the video: