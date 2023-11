WINSTON-SALEM — NC State coach Dave Doeren will probably always remember the Wolfpack's 26-6 road win over Wake Forest on Saturday.

The win capped several different angles that came together this week. NC State has only won at Wake Forest twice since 2001, with Doeren winning in 2015. The Wolfpack also had to deal with sophomore quarterback MJ Morris deciding to redshirt much to the surprise of the 11th-year coach. That led to sixth-year senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong start what could be his redeem tour over the final four games.

Doeren will also remember his squad owning the trenches on both sides of the ball, and dominating the first half 21-0.

