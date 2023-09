NC State coach Dave Doeren knows it was a full-scale breakdown among several position groups that led to Louisville rallying for a 13-10 win over NC State on Friday.

NC State's offense didn't score a point after halftime and every possession seemed to be a constant struggle. Doeren will study the tape this weekend and expand during his Monday press conference, but he knows there are problems offensively that need to be fixed.

