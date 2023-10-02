NC State coach Dave Doeren took a few minutes into his weekly Monday press conference, but then he announced that sophomore quarterback MJ Morris has replaced senior Brennan Armstrong for the Marshall game Saturday.

Doeren cited the need for a spark and that Morris is ready. Another by-product could be that Morris gets seven or eight games to showcase whether he is truly the Wolfpack's quarterback of the future.

Doeren said the conversation with Armstrong wasn't easy, but with the offense struggling in a 13-10 loss to Louisville on Friday, it was time. Doeren did stress that issues among the offense at other positions remain, some due to injuries such as redshirt junior center Dylan McMahon and freshman running back Kendrick Raphael.

Doeren did like the new-look of redshirt freshman Jacarrius Peak at right tackle with redshirt junior Timothy McKay at right guard.

Doeren also said he'll be appealing to the ACC about redshirt sophomore safety Sean Brown's targeting call. Otherwise, he'll miss the first half of the Marshall game.

