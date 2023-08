NC State coach Dave Doeren expects a different Connecticut team from a year ago Thursday, but the Wolfpack will be different too.

NC State rolled to a 41-10 victory over UConn a year ago, with the rematch at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Storrs, Conn. The game will be televised on CBS College Sports.

Doeren is encouraged by what he's seen this fall and the adjustments the players have made to the new changes on offense.

Click below to watch the video: