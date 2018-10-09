TheWolfpacker.com

Then there was one could be the motto of the week.

NC State is hoping to secure an official visit with Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy senior forward Chandler Lawson, who is the last recruit left standing on The Wolfpacker's hot board.

The Memphis native could rise in importance now that Concord (N.C.) Cox Mill senior wing Wendell Moore Jr. picked Duke on Monday, and West Charlotte senior forward Patrick Williams selected Florida State on Saturday.

NCSU has one remaining scholarship for the class of 2019, which already has a commitment from five-star senior point guard Jalen Lecque of Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy. NC State will also have former Rivals.com five-star prospect Sacha Killeya-Jones eligible in a year after sitting out as a Kentucky transfer, plus four-star freshman center Manny Bates is redshirting this season due to a shoulder injury.

