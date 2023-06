GREENSBORO — Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy freshman forward Elhadji Diallo has been impressive this spring with Team Curry 15s traveling squad.

The 6-foot-6 Diallo has been a shot-blocking machine, and he showed off that skill at the Josh Level Classic Rising Stars Game on May 20 at Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley High. Diallo had arguably the block of the night at the rim and did an old school Dikembe Mutombo finger wag afterwards. He had another amazing block at the rim but was called for a foul.

Diallo finished with eight points, seven rebounds and three assists in a 121-111 victory.

Click below to watch the highlights: