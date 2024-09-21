Advertisement

NC State coach Kevin Keatts was able to discuss all eight newcomers for the first time Thursday.

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.

NC State is hosting Arden (N.C.) Christ School senior post player Zymicah Wilkins for an official visit until Saturday.

NC State will try to recreate the magic of last year's amazing postseason run with a new cast of players.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts reflected back on last year's Final Four run, and how it could impact this season.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts was able to discuss all eight newcomers for the first time Thursday.

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.

NC State is hosting Arden (N.C.) Christ School senior post player Zymicah Wilkins for an official visit until Saturday.

Published Sep 21, 2024
Video: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney postgame
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
@NCStateRivals

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney broke down the Tigers' 59-35 win over NC State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Click below to watch the press conference:

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

