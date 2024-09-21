Video: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney postgame

in other news
NC State coach Kevin Keatts breaks down newcomers
NC State coach Kevin Keatts was able to discuss all eight newcomers for the first time Thursday.
Wolfpack newsstand — Sept. 20
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.
Scouting videos: Senior post player Zymicah Wilkins
NC State is hosting Arden (N.C.) Christ School senior post player Zymicah Wilkins for an official visit until Saturday.
NC State knows it can't live on memory of last year's team
NC State will try to recreate the magic of last year’s amazing postseason run with a new cast of players.
Video: NC State coach Kevin Keatts aims to keep momentum going
NC State coach Kevin Keatts reflected back on last year's Final Four run, and how it could impact this season.
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney broke down the Tigers' 59-35 win over NC State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Click below to watch the press conference:
