Transfers, staff changes have paid off for NC State
NC State coach Kevin Keatts knew he had to make major changes in his staff and roster last spring.
Keatts elected to have assistant coaches, who might favor more as defensive coaches or offensive coaches, which was one change from his past. The additions from the transfer portal resulted in three healthy key players, which has changed the fortunes of the 21-7 Wolfpack.
NC State also improved to 3-1 against Wake Forest, Duke and North Carolina this season, with looming matchups against the Demon Deacons and the Blue Devils.
